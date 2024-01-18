Following the Philadelphia Eagles’ shocking collapse to finish the season, there’s been plenty of talk about the team’s future. Speculation is rampant that future may not include head coach Nick Sirianni.

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was in no mood to address that speculation on Wednesday. Players met the media after their exit interviews with the coaching staff.

Cox, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, answered questions about his possible retirement (he hasn’t decided yet). One reporter asked him if he had any insight on Sirianni’s situation.

“Have you gotten any wind of what’s going to happen with Nick?” the reporter asked Cox. “Do you have confidence that if you do come back, confidence in him if he’s also the head coach?”

“Like any news about … what about Nick?” Cox responded.

“There’s obviously been some speculation about whether he may be fired or not,” the reporter said.

Cox: “Huh?”

Reporter: “Yeah.”

“C’mon man,” an agitated Cox responded. “Man, he’s the head football coach of this team. … C’mon man, we ain’t even — that ain’t even no f***** discussion.

“OK, OK, you don’t think it’s going to happen,” the reporter clarified.

“I don’t got nothing to say about that. You’re a clown, bro,” Cox said. “Get out of my face, bro.”

Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce go to bat for Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni in a big way on Wednesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Mme8sPBJ8k — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 17, 2024

The reporter asked a valid question, because everyone is talking about Sirianni. Yet it’s understandable why Cox had a short fuse. After starting the season 10-1, the Eagles lost six of their final seven games, a debacle some have compared to the worst collapses in Philadelphia sports history.

Another reporter tried to get Cox’s thoughts on Sirianni, and the veteran stood up for his coach.

“What is there to talk about?” Cox asked. “This man, he’s a winner. He’s a winning head coach.”

[NBC Sports Philadelphia; Photo Credit: NBC Sports Philadelphia]