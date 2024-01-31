Draymond Green calls out Brock Purdy ‘slander’ during a postgame interview on NBC Sports’ Bay Area affiliate.

Draymond Green has heard your Brock Purdy slander.

Though only a 40-minute drive separates them, the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco 49ers enjoy the unique bond of two major sports franchises thriving in close proximity despite the 49ers calling Santa Clara home. The 49ers were out in full force for a Tuesday night matchup at the Chase Center, as several players sat courtside and received a standing ovation from those in attendance.

Fresh off the Warriors’ 119-107 triumph against the Philadelphia 76ers, Green, with nine points, six rebounds, and six assists under his belt, took some time with Warriors’ NBC Sports Bay Area affiliate to talk Super Bowl LVIII and the ever-evolving Brock Purdy debate.

“You’re talking about two great teams,” Green said. “There’s been a lot of Brock Purdy slander over the last couple of years, and the way he’s showed up in the second half of that conference championship game; I say something that Stephen A. (Smith) said where he said, ‘If Brock Purdy shows up in the Super Bowl — that’s it — no more questions about Brock Purdy.’ I know better than that. Because he could show up in the Super Bowl, and if he starts off the season with four bad games, they’re gonna be like, ‘He’s a game manager.'”

While Green praises Purdy’s potential Super Bowl brilliance, he cautions that a rough start to next season could trigger a harsh shift in the narrative. Echo chambers in sports media thrive on such fickle swings, so Purdy’s meteoric rise might be followed by a swift fall from grace.

Green’s excitement for the 49ers’ Super Bowl return goes beyond Purdy.

“Those guys, though, they have been putting it together each and every year.” he continued. Last year, I thought they were gonna make the run, and obviously, Brock got hurt in that game; think if it was against the Eagles — if I’m not mistaken. But to see them back healthy and with their team headed back to the Super Bowl, it’s great. I’m looking forward to it. Biggest event of the year, so I’m ready to check it out.”

