Aug 13, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes a touchdown to wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (18) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

When the New Orleans Saints signed quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year $150 million contract this offseason, they were almost certainly expecting Carr to be the quarterback that could lead them to the top of a very weak NFC South.

So far, that hasn’t been the case.

While the Saints are tied with the Atlanta Falcons for first place in the division with both teams sitting at 5-6, many feel that New Orleans should be better offensively, particularly in the red zone. When asked Wednesday about the team’s red zone struggles and what they’re doing to fix them, Carr got upset and wouldn’t answer the question.

Derek Carr on how they're going to fix the red zone issues: "You're going to keep asking the same question and I'm going to give a lot of words and no answer because I'm not gonna tell ya" pic.twitter.com/IuSPCf0sn3 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 29, 2023

“When you ask us, we’re not going to be able to give you all the answers that everyone wants to hear about the things we’re trying to do better,” Carr said. Schematics, players, all those kinds of things. You’re going to keep asking the same question and I’m going to give a lot of words and no answer, because I’m not going to tell you.”

New Orleans has scored a touchdown on just 42.5% of their red zone trips this season, second-worst in the NFC with just the New York Giants trailing them. New Orleans has scored touchdowns on just 37% of their red zone trips at the Superdome, long declared one of the biggest home-field advantage stadiums in the NFL.

Carr has thrown just ten touchdown passes this season. He has some work to do to get to 19, which is his current career-low for touchdown passes in one season.

[Nick Underhill]