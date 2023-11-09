Photo credit: FS1

Aaron Rodgers believes in the power of manifestation. If Aaron Rodgers wants to be the fastest person to ever heal from a torn Achilles, then he can do it, with or without a torn Achilles.

Rodgers is coming back to the New York Jets this season, if you don’t believe that, just ask him. Like everyone watching his recovery from afar, Colin Cowherd seems somewhat bewildered by the soon-to-be 40-year-old quarterback’s comeback attempt.

Conspiracy theories are swirling pic.twitter.com/SbPjFGycwW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 9, 2023



“There’s so much misinformation out there,” Cowherd acknowledged on his Fox Sports Radio show during an interview with former NFL safety Logan Ryan. “I saw a story today – and I’m not blaming anyone for this take – but the take was sort or, maybe he didn’t rupture his Achilles.”

No one deserves blame for the take, but Billy Gil of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz wants and deserves credit for it. “Is it crazy to wonder if he (Aaron Rodgers) never actually tore his Achilles?” Gil asked this week, presenting a conspiracy theory that Le Batard quickly co-signed.

“I just read it,” Cowherd insisted. “I don’t have a strong opinion on that. I don’t know, I’m not a doctor. I don’t about vaccines. I took a vaccine during COVID, I’m not an epidemiologist, right? So, I watched the Aaron thing and I’m like, how is he healing so fast?”

Is Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles healing so fast because he’s superhuman and supersmart enough to defy the limits of science? Or is his Achilles healing so fast because it was already healed? There’s nothing wrong with asking questions. Aaron Rodgers would encourage asking questions. Rodgers would also encourage vetting the possibility of a conspiracy theory being more than just conspiracy.

Gil, however, has since seemed surprised to see how far his conspiracy spread. Certainly, he never expected the take to make its way into Colin Cowherd’s morning reading material. But an epic conspiracy theory concocted on a top sports podcast always deserves to be written about and shared. Similarly, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo facetiously wagering retirement on the MLB Playoffs deserves to be written about and shared. If you don’t get that, then you don’t get the sho… I mean Awful Announcing.

[The Herd]