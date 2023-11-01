Sep 24, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) on the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

As NFL trade rumors swirled around Washington Commanders pash rusher Chase Young, his father Greg called into 106.7 The Fan in Washington, D.C., on Monday to defend his son and decry the problems with sports media coverage of NFL players.

“If you haven’t been in those trenches, then how can you really, really speak about it?” Greg Young asked the Grant & Danny show. “Studying is one thing, but when you played it, you can actually feel it. I know playing NFL football is a brutal sport, but the guy sitting at his house eating a hot dog off the grill watching the game doesn’t see it the way that I see it, or the way somebody who actually did it sees it.”

I'll always remember the day Chase Young's dad called into the show and had a pleasant conversation about his Young being under-appreciated. Crazy he was traded one day later. 49ers fans may find this radio call from his dad interesting. https://t.co/8WreJw3Me3 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 1, 2023

Young believes his son is under-appreciated in part because of bad media coverage but also because of the way he is blocked and officiated. Young has just 6.5 sacks since tallying 7.5 his rookie season, when Washington went to the playoffs.

“Chase just got his first holding call last week, ever. So you’re telling me he’s not getting held every play? He got one call last week,” Young told Grant & Danny. “Everybody doesn’t play against the top offensive left tackle every week like Chase does. So he’s playing the top offensive tackle, he’s getting the tight end and then he’s getting a running back chip, and you know what? He’s still getting there!”

While it’s always great fun when a family member spars with local sports media, Greg Young was incredibly measured and fair. It wasn’t a rant but a discussion.

If anything, it sort of makes you hope his son’s promising NFL career gets a second wind in San Francisco, which has developed defensive talent at an elite level since John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan took over.

[107.6 The Fan]