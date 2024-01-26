Photo credit: Inside the NBA

The Detroit Lions appear to be one more point of contention on an ever-growing list between Charles Barkley and Skip Bayless.

As Bayless is creating enemies in Detroit by dismissing the Lions’ chances of winning the NFC Championship, Barkley professes his love for the team, especially their coach. On the latest episode of CNN’s King Charles, Barkley and co-host Gayle King welcomed comedian and Michigan native Keegan-Michael Key on the show to preview Detroit’s championship game matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Charles Barkley sounds all in on Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/nJkDnG45LR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 25, 2024



“I fell in love with the Detroit Lions,” Barkley admitted on his CNN show. “I have a man crush on Dan Campbell. I know nothing about Dan Campbell, but I played football one day; I want to play for Dan Campbell.”

Get in line! Campbell has acquired more than a few new fans since becoming the Lions head coach in 2021. And after watching him lead the Lions to their first NFC Championship game in more than three decades, Barkley isn’t the only person to realize they have a man crush on Detroit’s football coach.

While Campbell appreciates all the fans, he recently called out those who previously doubted the Lions, telling them, “It’s too late for you.” But Barkley isn’t one of those bandwagoners who used to doubt Campbell and the Lions. However, this wasn’t even the first time Barkley shared his appreciation for Campbell and the Lions.

Before the current NFL season kicked off, Barkley established the Lions as his favorite storyline to watch during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, and he recognized Campbell as the reason why. Five months later, Barkley’s preseason storyline pick has become the darlings of the NFL.

[King Charles]