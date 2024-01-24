Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff answers a question from a media member during the first day of training camp July 27, 2022 in Allen Park.

As Jared Goff prepares to face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship this weekend, the Detroit Lions quarterback isn’t concerned with Skip Bayless.

Goff joined 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit for his weekly spot with midday hosts Doug Karsch and Scott Anderson Tuesday. Toward the end of the interview, the quarterback was asked whether bulletin material matters to the team.



“Depends what it is, whatd’ya got?” Goff asked. But before Karsch could even finish uttering the name “Skip Bayless,” Goff quickly dismissed the FS1 debate host.

“Nah, I don’t care about anything he says,” Goff said garnering a laugh from the Detroit radio show. “You can stop now. Anything those guys say on daytime TV, you can skip over that.”

Bayless offered the potential bulletin board material on Twitter, not his daytime TV show Undisputed, but point taken. After Detroit beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon to advance to the NFC Championship game, Bayless was quick to dismiss the accomplishment by tweeting, “Congrats Lions. You have won the right to get blown out at San Francisco. But hey, great year.”

Congrats, Lions. You have won the right to get blown out at San Francisco. But hey, great year. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 21, 2024



Can you imagine having more important things to do than worry about daytime TV hosts? Tell that to Micah Parsons, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green or Steve Kerr. Goff, however, seemed legitimately unaffected by Bayless. Maybe he would have been interested in the bulletin board material if it came out of San Francisco, but it doesn’t seem like the Lions are going to be pinning a picture of Bayless’s tweet on the wall of their locker room as a motivational tactic.

After the interview, Karsch said he wasn’t planning on broaching Skip’s name during the interview with Goff and only wanted to ask about bulletin material in a general sense. But Goff forced Skip Bayless into the conversation by asking for the source of the material. Lucky for all of us, because the quarterback’s response was epic.

[97.1 The Ticket]