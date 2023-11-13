Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Through the first 10 weeks of the 2023 NFL season, one of the most surprising stories has come in the form of the early success that C.J. Stroud has found as the quarterback of the Houston Texans.

But while the Ohio State product has seemingly locked up the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, he’s now also starting to generate some unlikely MVP buzz.

That includes on ESPN, where multiple personalities have begun to tout Stroud as the MVP frontrunner. Dan Orlovsky got the party started on Monday’s episode of Get Up as he debated the rookie quarterback’s MVP merits with Tedy Bruschi.

“Last week, I said C.J. Stroud [is] in the MVP conversation,” Orlovsky said. ” I was wrong — he’s now the leader.”

“He can’t be. The team’s not good enough,” Bruschi interjected, noting that he’d put Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown ahead of Stroud.

“The context for me matters in this conversation,” Orlovsky replied. “They’re 5-4, he’s gone back to back games against [defensive coordinators] Todd Bowles and Lou Anarumo and thrown for like 860, seven touchdowns. He goes on the road and beats Joe Burrow. I’m not only saying he’s the MVP leader for me, I think DeMeco Ryans is the leader for Head Coach of the Year in the NFL as well.”

.@danorlovsky7 believes C.J. Stroud is LEADING the MVP race right now ? pic.twitter.com/eutXydVUWT — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 13, 2023

Two hours later, Shannon Sharpe echoed a similar sentiment on First Take during a conversation with Orlovsky and Stephen A. Smith.

“Even if [the Texans] don’t win the division, if they make the playoffs — think about this: they were 11-38-1 over the three seasons. He gets this team into the playoffs, how do you not give him the MVP?” Sharpe said. “I’m not saying he’s the best quarterback, but he’s played the position better than Burrow, better than Patrick Mahomes, better than Dak [Prescott], better than Jalen Hurts. And he’s a rookie. He absolutely right now, he should be the [MVP] favorite.”

"He should be the favorite to win MVP. … If they win the division, it's a no-brainer."@ShannonSharpe on C.J. Stroud ? pic.twitter.com/5GEnMslYPu — First Take (@FirstTake) November 13, 2023

For what it’s worth, at +3000, DraftKings currently gives Stroud the ninth best odds of winning the MVP award. That would make him just the second rookie to ever do so, and the first since Jim Brown did it in 1957. Those currently ahead of the 2023 No. 2 overall pick include Mahomes (+300), Lamar Jackson (+350), Hurts (+350), Tua Tagovailoa (+650), Burrow (+900), Chrstian McCaffrey (+1800), Brock Purdy (+2000) and Josh Allen (+2000).

(For the betting-uninitiated, a successful $10 bet on Stroud would return a $300 profit).

But while Stroud will have to overcome his status as a rookie and the unlikeliness of Houston emerging as a legitimate AFC contender, it’s telling that multiple high-profile media personalities are now touting his MVP candidacy. What’s more, through 10 weeks, no definitive MVP frontrunner has emerged. That creates a potential path for an unlikely candidate like Stroud.

If nothing else, at 30-1 (for now), betting on Stroud to win MVP might make for a strong value play. Especially considering that narratives often play a big role in the voting. And thanks to ESPN, this one is already beginning to take shape.

[Get Up, First Take]