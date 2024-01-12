Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium covered in snow Dec 17, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Highmark Stadium seats are covered with snow before a game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
According to one report, Cleveland might be preparing to host its first NFL playoff game in nearly three decades, only for it to feature the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The NFL’s Wild Card Weekend is scheduled to see Buffalo host the Steelers Sunday at 1pm ET. But with the threat of major snow looming, one Pittsburgh radio host claimed the game could be moved to Cleveland Browns Stadium if Buffalo is forced to declare a state of emergency.

Settle down, Bills fans. The NFL has reportedly already denied the rumor that Buffalo’s home playoff game could be redirected to Cleveland. That rumor was started Thursday morning by KDKA radio host Marty Griffin.


“My boys work at the stadium in Cleveland,” Griffin said Thursday on the Big K Morning Show. “Got a phone call to get ready. I was told this. Just saying.”

93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi quickly countered Griffin’s report on air, claiming he has contacts in Buffalo who said there was zero change the game would be moved or postponed. But Fillipponi gave credence to the report from Griffin by tweeting it out Thursday afternoon.


In response, several reporters reached out to the NFL and were told there have not been any discussions about moving the game to Cleveland. And considering it’s already Thursday evening with the game scheduled for early Sunday afternoon, any discussions about relocating the Wild Card matchup would need to happen quickly.


Despite those reporters countering what Griffin said in the morning, KDKA doubled down on the host’s report Thursday afternoon, tweeting the station learned that playing the Steelers-Bills game in Cleveland is a contingency plan should the weather pose any risk.

It’s very hard to imagine the NFL would take a playoff game out of Buffalo. It’s even harder to imagine they would move it to Cleveland, where Pittsburgh would have a distinct home field advantage despite being the road team.

