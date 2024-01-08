The NFL's Wild Card weekend schedule will start with the Texans hosting the Browns and conclude with the Buccaneers hosting the Eagles. Photo Credit: NBC Official NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule: Photo Credit: NBC
As the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins were in their respective locker rooms during Sunday night’s battle to determine the AFC East champion, the NFL released its schedule for Wild Card Weekend.

Four games were known at the time of the release. The other two games needed to wait out Sunday night’s game to determine both teams.

The schedule is as follows. All times listed are Eastern.

  • Saturday, Jan. 13, 4:30 p.m. NBC/Peacock: AFC No. 5 Cleveland Browns at AFC No. 4 Houston Texans.
  • Saturday, Jan. 13, 4:30 p.m. Peacock exclusive: AFC No. 6 at AFC No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs
  • Sunday, Jan. 14, 1 p.m. CBS: AFC No. 7 at AFC No. 2
  • Sunday, Jan. 14, 4:30 p.m. Fox: NFC No. 7 Green Bay Packers at NFC No. 2 Dallas Cowboys
  • Sunday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m. NBC/Peacock: NFC No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at NFC No. 3 Detroit Lions
  • Monday, Jan. 15 8 p.m. ESPN/ABC: NFC No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles at NFC No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Chiefs are locked into the No. 3 spot in the AFC. They will host the Peacock exclusive game on Saturday night regardless of Sunday Night Football’s result. The Chiefs will host the Dolphins if the Bills win, the Steelers if the Dolphins win and the Bills if Buffalo and Miami tie.

So, if the Bills win the AFC East, the 2 vs. 7 matchup would be the Steelers vs. the Bills. Should the Dolphins beat the Bills, the 2 vs. 7 game would be a Sunday Night Football rematch, pitting the Bills against the Dolphins in Miami. If the Bills and Dolphins tie, the Dolphins will host the Steelers.

