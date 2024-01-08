Official NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule: Photo Credit: NBC

As the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins were in their respective locker rooms during Sunday night’s battle to determine the AFC East champion, the NFL released its schedule for Wild Card Weekend.

Four games were known at the time of the release. The other two games needed to wait out Sunday night’s game to determine both teams.

The schedule is as follows. All times listed are Eastern.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 4:30 p.m. NBC/Peacock: AFC No. 5 Cleveland Browns at AFC No. 4 Houston Texans.

AFC No. 5 Cleveland Browns at AFC No. 4 Houston Texans. Saturday, Jan. 13, 4:30 p.m. Peacock exclusive: AFC No. 6 at AFC No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

AFC No. 6 at AFC No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 14, 1 p.m. CBS: AFC No. 7 at AFC No. 2

AFC No. 7 at AFC No. 2 Sunday, Jan. 14, 4:30 p.m. Fox: NFC No. 7 Green Bay Packers at NFC No. 2 Dallas Cowboys

NFC No. 7 Green Bay Packers at NFC No. 2 Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m. NBC/Peacock: NFC No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at NFC No. 3 Detroit Lions

NFC No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at NFC No. 3 Detroit Lions Monday, Jan. 15 8 p.m. ESPN/ABC: NFC No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles at NFC No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With all possible scenarios covered, here is what the Wild Card Weekend schedule will look like. The lingering questions will be answered when the Bills vs. Dolphins game goes final. pic.twitter.com/r7VKPU7tf7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 8, 2024

The Chiefs are locked into the No. 3 spot in the AFC. They will host the Peacock exclusive game on Saturday night regardless of Sunday Night Football’s result. The Chiefs will host the Dolphins if the Bills win, the Steelers if the Dolphins win and the Bills if Buffalo and Miami tie.

So, if the Bills win the AFC East, the 2 vs. 7 matchup would be the Steelers vs. the Bills. Should the Dolphins beat the Bills, the 2 vs. 7 game would be a Sunday Night Football rematch, pitting the Bills against the Dolphins in Miami. If the Bills and Dolphins tie, the Dolphins will host the Steelers.

If the Bills win:

No. 7 Steelers vs. No. 2 Bills

No. 6 Dolphins vs. No. 3 Chiefs If the Dolphins win:

No. 7 Bills vs. No. 2 Dolphins

No. 6 Steelers vs. No. 3 Chiefs If Bills/Dolphins tie:

No. 7 Steelers vs. No. 2 Dolphins

No. 6 Bills vs. No. 3 Chiefs — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 8, 2024

[Photo Credit: NBC]