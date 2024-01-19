Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

In the world of punditry, everyone has their hits and misses.

Few misses, however, are so egregious that it becomes what a pundit — let alone one with Hall of Fame credentials — is arguably best known for.

Only that’s exactly the predicament that Bill Polian finds himself in following his pre-2018 NFL Draft analysis that Lamar Jackson would be best served making a position switch from quarterback to wide receiver. In the time since, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner has clearly proven the Hall of Fame executive incorrect (and then some), as he’s just weeks away from likely winning what will be his second NFL MVP award.

But while Polian has since admitted he was wrong, he also doesn’t appear to have learned his lesson. Appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio’s Late Hits, the former Indianapolis Colts general manager was asked about the best way to slow Jackson down and proceeded to offer some questionable analysis.

“You have to be very disciplined in your rush. You have to tell the rushers that they’re not there to sack him, they’re there to keep him in the pocket and make him throw the ball and not escape and not extend and not do any of the things that opens up all of these receivers,” Polian said. “And that’s hard to do.”

Bill Polian on how to stop Lamar Jackson: “You have to tell the rushers that they’re not there to sack him, they’re there to keep him in the pocket and make him throw the ball.” via @SIRIUSXM pic.twitter.com/Ggifux6yuK — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) January 19, 2024

Polian’s analysis sounds good on the surface, as Jackson’s ability to hurt opponents with his legs — as either a runner or a passer — is uncommon at the quarterback position. But as noted by the State of Louisville blog, the numbers tell a different story, with the 3-time Pro Bowl quarterback laying claim to a 102.7 quarterback rating from a clean pocket, the fourth-best in the NFL.

There’s no way Bill Polian watches Lamar Jackson play football Jackson has a 102.7 QB rating from a clean pocket. That’s 4th-best in the NFL https://t.co/lTfy7EL7vB — State of Louisville (@thestateoflou) January 19, 2024

So how do opposing defenses slow down Jackson? If there was an obvious answer, he likely wouldn’t be on the verge of winning his second MVP award. And that Polian can’t see this is probably why he didn’t project Jackson to be an NFL quarterback in the first place.

[Bobby Trosset on X]