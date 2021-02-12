Bruce Castor conflated Ben Roethlisberger and Brad Raffensperger.
The U.S. Senate impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump continued Friday, and Trump’s lead counsel Bruce Castor again got attention for an odd comment. Earlier this week, Castor made a lot of widely-discussed remarks, such as first referring to himself as “lead prosecutor” rather than “lead counsel” and engaging in a wild discussion of hearsay. On Friday, he made a factual error, saying that Trump’s Jan. 5 call to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger was instead to “Georgia secretary of state Ben Roethlisberger.” Roethlisberger, of course, is the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Let’s touch now on the second absurd and conflated allegation in the House managers’ single article. President Trump’s phone call to Georgia secretary of state Ben Roethlisberger, surreptitiously recorded…”

As MSNBC’s Brian Williams noted, this wasn’t the only mistake Castor made Friday:

And yes, social media did in fact, as Williams stated, “have a good ol’ time” with this one. Some highlights:

If Roethlisberger is a secretary of state now, perhaps that explains the one vote he got as NFL Comeback Player of the Year. (The other 49 logically went to Alex Smith after his return from a horrific 2018 leg injury.)

