Super Bowl LVIII is set to take place next Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. But for a brief moment on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter made his social media followers believe it was an entirely different matchup.

For someone as busy as Schefter on social media, you are bound to have a few mistakes that slip through the cracks.

That was the case on Sunday, as Schefter was tweeting about how both teams had arrived in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. The only problem is that he initially tweeted that it was the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Commanders that would be facing off in the big game.

“Chiefs and Commanders both have now arrived in Las Vegas,” tweeted Schefter. “The week of Super Bowl LVIII officially is underway.”

Chiefs and Commanders both have now arrived in Las Vegas. The week of Super Bowl LVIII officially is underway. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2024

In Schefter’s defense, he was quick to notice the mistake, editing the tweet just one minute after the original to correctly identify the 49ers as the NFC representative in the Super Bowl instead of the Commanders.

Chiefs and 49ers both have now arrived in Las Vegas. The week of Super Bowl LVIII officially is underway. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2024

This mistake from the typically sure-handed insider begs the question. How could Schefter mistake two teams on the complete opposite sides of the country for each other?

Well, Schefter had actually been reporting quite heavily on the Commanders just before the tweet, first on the Commanders hiring Kliff Kingsbury as their new offensive coordinator and then on new head coach Dan Quinn greeting new general manager Adam Peters for the first time as the coach of the team.

Commanders are hiring Kliff Kingsbury as their new offensive coordinator, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2024

When new Commanders’ HC Dan Quinn landed earlier tonight to start his new job, Washington’s new GM Adam Peters was there to greet him. https://t.co/mmXv0LPlsG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2024

As you would expect, those following Schefter on Twitter/X got a kick out of his mistake on the original tweet on Super Bowl LVIII.

Dan Quinn era moving unbelievably quick https://t.co/053Av9Luaz — Ozzy (@OzzyNFL) February 5, 2024

For Commanders fans, this honorary Super Bowl appearance is as good as they have had since actually winning the big game after the 1991 season.

Hopefully, for the sake of the Commanders and their fans, Dan Quinn and company can help turn things around in Washington and make Schefter tweet out their arrival at Super Bowl LIX next season.

