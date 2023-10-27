Jalen Ramsey Jun 6, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) looks on during mandatory minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
By Brendon Kleen on

Miami Dolphins star defensive back Jalen Ramsey missed the first seven weeks of the NFL season with a torn meniscus, but NFL fans rejoiced Thursday when ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Ramsey would make his return in Week Eight.

That is, until Ramsey quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to refute Schefter’s report and call out insiders’ need in “today’s media” to be first.

“This is news to me,” Ramsey posted.

Afterward, Ramsey clarified he is still clearing medical checkpoints in order to make his return this weekend at home against the Patriots.

“Full transparency, there’s a CHANCE that I can play this Sunday, but that decision genuinely isn’t made yet,” Ramsey wrote. “I won’t play if I feel any less than GREAT.”

Ramsey, who just turned 29, had surgery to repair his meniscus in late July. He would be a major boon for a Dolphins defense that ranks 23rd in the NFL in Estimated Points Added allowed per play.

Many NFL players have refuted Schefter over the years.

Most notably, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers accused Schefter of making “**** up over links to the Jets. Many questioned Schefter’s info on Tom Brady’s retirement last spring.

Ramsey made sure to emphasize he wasn’t mad at Schefter directly.

In most cases, Schefter ends up being correct. He clearly had someone in Miami indicating Ramsey would be back. But for the athlete himself to indicate his status is still uncertain likely means Schefter jumped the gun.

In the end, reporting a return too early is mostly harmless. But it abuses the player’s privacy and harms the reporter’s credibility, however minimal the impact might be.

