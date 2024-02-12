Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (12) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a game winning catch for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during overtime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in 20 years, the NFL has a repeat champion, as the Kansas City Chiefs came away from Super Bowl LVIII with a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The game, just the second in Super Bowl history to go to overtime, was close throughout and featured multiple lead changes and big plays in both directions.

The finish came with just eight seconds left in the first overtime when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found wide receiver Mecole Hardman for a three-yard walk-off touchdown pass.

We’ve already heard the winning calls from TV and the Chiefs’ radio announcers, but now we also have the call from the 49ers radio broadcast, thanks to FOX Sports The Gambler Philadelphia’s Nick Piccone.

How the 49ers losing Super Bowl LVIII to end their season sounded on 49ers radio pic.twitter.com/vYlOgbfO9P — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) February 12, 2024

It starts pretty standard, as play-by-play man Greg Papa describes the play and glumly announces that the Chiefs have won and it’s “another heartbreaking loss for Kyle Shanahan.” Then, for the first time in the clip, we hear from color commentator Tim Ryan, who belts out, “DANG IT!”

Ryan commends the play’s design and execution, saying, “Patrick Mahomes did it again in the game’s most pivotal moment. What he did on that last drive, fourth-and-a-half-yard, he gets the big run, and then, of course, the third-and-one, he takes off and gets the huge run deep into 49er territory. What can you say?”

While team broadcasts can very easily cross the line to being over the top in their loyalty to one side, Papa and Ryan handled this about as well as you could have asked, given the circumstances, as “DANG IT” was almost certainly what every 49er fan was feeling watching Mahomes and the Chiefs win yet another Super Bowl against their squad.

