Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, again.

Kansas City took down the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday in Las Vegas. The Chiefs are back-to-back champions and have won three of the last five Super Bowls. It’s also the second time they’ve beaten the 49ers in that run.

The 49ers took a 22-19 lead with a field goal in the first drive of overtime, but the new postseason overtime rules allow each team to get possession before the game is over. So, the door was left open for Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and he took advantage of the opportunity as he usually does.

Mahomes led a 13-play, 75-yard drive, and he connected with Mecole Hardman for the championship-winning touchdown.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo had the television call for CBS, and Romo did most of the talking/enthusiastic yelling as the Chiefs secured the title.

THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS WITH THE SUPER BOWL! (And Tony Romo does a lot of talking/yelling) ???️ #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/ScQ2D3ByYq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 12, 2024

Kevin Harlan had an incredible radio call of the final play for Westwood One Sports.

The final call of #SuperBowlLVIII by Kevin Harlan…#ChiefsKingdom are celebrating a 3rd title in 5 seasons. pic.twitter.com/JKASWhokTg — Westwood One Sports (@westwood1sports) February 12, 2024

“TOUCHDOWN! IT’S CAUGHT! HARDMAN CAUGHT THE BALL! THE CHIEFS HAVE WON! THE CHIEFS HAVE WON! THE ENTIRE BENCH EMPTIES, CHASING MAHOMES IN THE END ZONE! THEIR THIRD SUPER BOWL IN FIVE YEARS! THE CHIEFS ARE BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPIONS! IT IS A DYNASTY! THE CHIEFS HAVE WON SUPER BOWL 58, 25-22, IN OVERTIME!”

How about the Kansas City local radio call? Chiefs play-by-play voice Mitch Holthus had the call for 106-5 The Wolf.

Mitch Holthus has the Kansas City Chiefs radio call of the title-winning touchdown. ??️???pic.twitter.com/DxH0ygjAaW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 12, 2024

“Play-action fake, RIGHT SIDE THROW TOUCHDOWN! KAN-SAS CITY! MECOLE HARDMAN! MECOLE HARDMAN WITH THE CATCH ON THE RIGHT SIDE! A THREE-YARD TOUCHDOWN PASS IN OVERTIME! KANSAS CITY WINS THE GAME! 25-22! AND THE CHIEFS KINGDOM HAS STARTED ITS OWN HISTORY CLASS! BECAUSE FOR THE FIRST TIME, IN 6,944 DAYS, THERE IS A BACK-TO-BACK SUPER BOWL CHAMPION! AND IT IS THE KAN-SAS CITY CHIEFS! CHAMPIONS OF SUPER BOWL 58! ON THE HEELS OF SUPER BOWL 57!”

Oh, and we couldn’t possibly leave out the Nickelodeon broadcast. Noah Eagle had the call on a delightfully wacky broadcast.

"Touchdown! Kansas City wins back-to-back Super Bowls! That's Mecole Hardman! …Mahomes magic makes its way to Bikini Bottom, and the Chiefs have done it once again!" Noah Eagle's call of the game-winning TD on Nickelodeon. pic.twitter.com/anhc6nVB9C — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 12, 2024

“MAHOMES MAGIC MAKES ITS WAY TO BIKINI BOTTOM, AND THE CHIEFS HAVE DONE IT ONCE AGAIN!”

[AA on Twitter/Paramount, Westwood One, 106.5 The Wolf]