There have been a lot of controversies over people liking tweets in the past, but one of the funniest yet comes from San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch. After the 49ers’ 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Lynch (seen above during an Oct. 3 game) apparently liked a tweet criticizing San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Friday, which he then apologized for:

Apparently – while in Christmas Eve Mass w my Family – I accidentally and unknowingly Liked a Tweet. Never intended to and remain a huge believer in Jimmy. Merry Christmas to everyone. — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) December 25, 2021

On the overall spectrum of embarrassing likes, this barely registers. But it is pretty funny for a general manager to mess up in that way. And while it is quite possible that this was just an mistakenly-hit button, the “accidentally and unknowingly” defense is pretty funny. At least Lynch didn’t throw out an unconvincing claim of being hacked?

[John Lynch on Twitter]