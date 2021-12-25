49ers GM John Lynch in Oct. 2021.
There have been a lot of controversies over people liking tweets in the past, but one of the funniest yet comes from San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch. After the 49ers’ 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Lynch (seen above during an Oct. 3 game) apparently liked a tweet criticizing San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Friday, which he then apologized for:

On the overall spectrum of embarrassing likes, this barely registers. But it is pretty funny for a general manager to mess up in that way. And while it is quite possible that this was just an mistakenly-hit button, the “accidentally and unknowingly” defense is pretty funny. At least Lynch didn’t throw out an unconvincing claim of being hacked?

[John Lynch on Twitter]

