Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) answers questions during a news conference at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Gainey Ranch on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Scottsdale. Dsc00616 Copy

Travis Kelce had some time for Aaron Rodgers in a profile by the Wall Street Journal published Monday. There, Kelce took swipes at the injured star quarterback and his tendency to luxuriate in the spotlight.

The waters have calmed between Kelce and Rodgers after a goofy war of words over Kelce’s Pfizer commercial spot. But Kelce couldn’t help but lay it on a bit more while speaking with writer J.R. Moehringer.

“Aaron’s always been cool to me,” Kelce told Moehringer. “I knew he was trying to have some fun. He’s in a situation where Tuesdays are his game days…. So I get it, man, I’ve been injured too…. Who knows what the guy is going through?”

Tuesdays, of course, refers to Rodgers’ recurring appearances on The Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week One and is reportedly aiming for a Week 16 return. He has documented his recovery in weekly interviews on PMS — and used the time to harp on his views of the largely-receded COVID-19 pandemic.

While Rodgers did the interviews way before he ever was a Jet or recovering from injury, during his recovery the conversations have expanded. Without a game to break down each week of his own and a gracious host, Rodgers often jumps in on various sports storylines or social issues week to week.

Kelce seems to have been keeping up with those segments. And he’s not wrong to say Rodgers really brings his A-level effort to some of his big bits.

We may never get the debate Rodgers wanted, but these veiled barbs aren’t half bad either.

[Wall Street Journal]