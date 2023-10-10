Credit: The Pat McAfee Show

The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce side story that NFL fans can’t get enough of got a new chapter on Tuesday.

Aaron Rodgers doubled down on his opposition to Swift’s suitor, Kelce, over the star tight end’s appearance in Pfizer commercials, offering to debate Kelce on either his New Heights podcast or The Pat McAfee Show.

“This ain’t a war, homie, this is just conversation,” Rodgers said. “But if you want to have some kind of duel or debate, have me on the podcast. Come on the show. Let’s have a conversation.”

"Mr. Pfizer said he didn't think he'd be in a vax war with me.. this isn't a war this is just conversation.. Come on the show and we'll have a conversation" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Kv85yjaqRZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 10, 2023

Rodgers proceeded to lay the ground rules for this COVID-19 vaccine discussion. Each NFL star gets a dueling partner.

Rodgers claimed his “man,” presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and offered Kelce the chance to battle alongside former U.S. chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In case you missed the first chapter of Rodgers vs. Kelce, it began last week when Rodgers dubbed Kelce “Mr. Pfizer” after the tight end appeared in an ad spot for the pharmaceutical company. Fans, media and Kelce himself then pushed back by reminding Rodgers he just forced himself into a Jets team owned by billionaire Johnson & Johnson heir Woody Johnson.

Rodgers addressed that part of the conversation, stating Tuesday “I don’t play for the Johnson & Johnson corporation, I play for the New York Jets.

He’s ready to tee up a debate about big pharma and a pandemic that eased up nearly three years ago on ESPN’s midday sports show. Just what everyone wants.

Odds are Kelce moves on and leaves the “duel” to Rodgers, Kennedy Jr., and anyone else who wants to continue the conversation.

[The Pat McAfee Show]