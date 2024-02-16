Helene Elliott of The Los Angeles Times. Helene Elliott of The Los Angeles Times. (The Los Angeles Times.)
NewspapersNHLBy Andrew Bucholtz on

One of the most prominent figures in NHL journalism is moving on. Helene Elliott, the first woman to be inducted into a major North American sport’s Hall of Fame with her 2005 selection to the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award, is leaving The Los Angeles Times after 34 years. She announced that on Twitter/X Friday:

Here are some of the many tributes that poured in for Elliott, whose 2005 Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award nod is just part of what she’s accomplished over the years:

Elliott’s exit obviously factors into the wider context of recent layoffs at The Los Angeles Times, which have had major impacts on the paper’s sports coverage. Her decision to take a buyout offer is not equivalent to forced layoffs. But it does fit in with the moves the paper is trying to make, many of which seem to involve reduced investment in covering sports.

It will be interesting to see what is next for Elliott. She has long been one of the most notable figures covering hockey, especially from a U.S. perspective. And there are many outlets that would seemingly be lucky to have her. We’ll see if she does wind up doing further NHL coverage.

[Helene Elliott on Twitter/X; image from The Los Angeles Times]

About Andrew Bucholtz

Andrew Bucholtz has been covering sports media for Awful Announcing since 2012. He is also a staff writer for The Comeback. His previous work includes time at Yahoo! Sports Canada and Black Press.

View all posts by Andrew Bucholtz