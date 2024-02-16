Helene Elliott of The Los Angeles Times. (The Los Angeles Times.)

One of the most prominent figures in NHL journalism is moving on. Helene Elliott, the first woman to be inducted into a major North American sport’s Hall of Fame with her 2005 selection to the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award, is leaving The Los Angeles Times after 34 years. She announced that on Twitter/X Friday:

As they say: some personal news. I've taken a buyout from the Los Angeles Times. My last day after 34+ years is scheduled for Feb. 27. Not sure what's next but I need to step back and take time to heal. Thanks to all who read me. (more) — Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) February 16, 2024

Here are some of the many tributes that poured in for Elliott, whose 2005 Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award nod is just part of what she’s accomplished over the years:

An absolute legend, an inspiring trailblazer on the hockey beat and someone that had time for me even though I was just a snarky blogger. Fare thee well and onto the next thing… https://t.co/nZkyPhRPT2 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 16, 2024

Congratulations to @helenenothelen on an incredible career. We will be celebrating her remarkable impact and wishing her the best during her next chapter in the days ahead. Thank you, Helene, for all you've done. https://t.co/0kPIZvMKjD — Iliana Limón Romero (@LAT_Iliana) February 16, 2024

THANK YOU, @helenenothelen for setting a standard for all of us, and your mentorship and encouragement early in my career. You are a legend in the business. All the best in this next chapter. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 16, 2024

I’ve never worked with a better teammate. Helene would routinely share her best quotes, her best notes, her deep knowledge, anything to make the product better, make you better, the ultimate pro, happy trails dear friend… https://t.co/cyCjXbueVT — Bill Plaschke (@BillPlaschke) February 16, 2024

Helene had a career that won’t likely be duplicated in several directions. Covered a lot of hockey and international sports with her and feel privileged to have been in the same press box. With every “I have personal news” item, out business gets poorer. https://t.co/0OvqHNCpnM — Terry Jones (@byterryjones) February 16, 2024

Helene is one of my idols in this industry. One of the most important in sports journalism ever https://t.co/Bv2vulY8ph — marisa ingemi ✨ (@Marisa_Ingemi) February 16, 2024

One hell of a career, Helene. Big admirer of your work — and legendary work ethic. The number of your "my office today" photos from arenas and stadiums, meaning crushing deadlines day after day, would have been nervous breakdown material for me. Congrats on a great run, #HHOFer. https://t.co/aRrYjemdSt — Cam Cole (@rcamcole) February 16, 2024

Among the very best. A wonderful writer and colleague. Salute. https://t.co/bLsajEB2nY — George Johnson (@GeoJohnson57) February 16, 2024

A true pioneer in hockey coverage. Congrats on a great run. https://t.co/Qe4ku7ez8Q — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) February 16, 2024

Congratulations to an absolute legend, pioneer and a hall of famer in every sense of the word. Southern California was blessed to have Helene coving the Kings and Ducks during their Stanley Cup runs. This is sadly another blow to the nonexistent hockey coverage in the region. https://t.co/4ZBpEZHKS9 — The Sporting Tribune (@SportingTrib) February 16, 2024

Congrats on an iconic career and being a pioneer for so many of us https://t.co/NMEtu4VAES — Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) February 16, 2024

Elliott’s exit obviously factors into the wider context of recent layoffs at The Los Angeles Times, which have had major impacts on the paper’s sports coverage. Her decision to take a buyout offer is not equivalent to forced layoffs. But it does fit in with the moves the paper is trying to make, many of which seem to involve reduced investment in covering sports.

It will be interesting to see what is next for Elliott. She has long been one of the most notable figures covering hockey, especially from a U.S. perspective. And there are many outlets that would seemingly be lucky to have her. We’ll see if she does wind up doing further NHL coverage.

