Wednesday saw a lot of furor about an interaction Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel had with new Indiana Fever draft pick Caitlin Clark at her introductory press conference. That interaction saw an awkward exchange between Doyel and Clark over the “heart hands” symbol she makes to family after games. After a ton of criticism for how he handled himself, Doyel  apologized on Twitter/X Wednesday night, and added that he has a full column coming with more of an apology:

For the record, here’s that interaction:

And here’s a transcription of it:

Doyel: “Gregg Doyel, Indy Star. Real quick, let me do this. [Heart hands gesture.]”

Clark: [smiles] “You like that?”

Doyel: “I like that you’re here, I like that you’re here.”

Clark: “Yeah, I do that to my family after every game. Pretty cool.”

Doyel: “Well, start doing it to me, and we’ll get along just fine.”

Others noted that Doyel had another strange exchange in this presser with Fever coach Christie Sides:

Doyel’s behavior here understandably led to a lot of criticism. Some of the most notable comments came from female media members. Here’s a small selection of that:

This also got criticism for Doyel from other corners, including with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy calling him a “pervert” while tweeting some of a Barstool piece (by Jack McGuire) titled “Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever Career Begins With Gregg Doyel Being A Total Creep To Her At Introductory Press Conference.” And Doyel has now at least responded to some of that. It will be interesting to see what he writes in the column he teased on this.

