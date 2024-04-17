Jun 7, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A general view of an Arizona Diamondbacks hat, glove, and bats in the dugout during the fifth inning of the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

A longtime sports editor for an Arizona publication plans to retire.

Mark Faller, who’s spent nearly 44 years in journalism and over twenty years in Phoenix, will retire from his post as sports editor of the Arizona Republic.

Faller announced his intentions to retire in a column in the publication that was printed this week.

Arizona Republic sports editor Mark Faller (@falleraz) retiring after almost 44 years in journalism, the past 21 in Phoenix. https://t.co/ugxFKwlb5u — APSE (@APSE_sportmedia) April 17, 2024

“This edition is the final Sunday paper under my watch as sports editor of The Republic. I am retiring after just shy of 44 years in journalism, the past 21 here in Phoenix where, hopefully, I’ve helped make sense of the evolving scene in one of the greatest sports towns in America,” Faller wrote.

Faller continued to wax poetically over the city of Phoenix, a city that can tout plenty of sports accomplishments in his time with the paper. He went on to thank everyone who’s been around him and detailed his experience throughout his career.

Faller closed the article by saying he’ll see everyone at the ballpark.

His bio says he joined the paper in 2003 and has worked in the profession since 1980. He’s also won more than two dozen awards in the Associated Press Sports Editors’ contests.

Best wishes to Faller in retirement. A career that long in this industry is a hard thing to achieve, so it’s a testament to his abilities that he was able to persevere for so long.

[APSE]