The Boston Red Sox are set to be featured in a season-long documentary series on Netflix this season.

This is the first time Major League Baseball has tried something like this, attempting to capitalize on the trend started by ‘Hard Knocks’ and recently adopted by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

While the concept itself is intriguing, the Red Sox being the inaugural choice is a head-scratcher.

Boston went 78-84 in each of the last two seasons, finishing last in the American League East both years. The Red Sox followed each season up by not doing much in the offseason to inspire hope from fans. Many are wondering what the point of focusing on the Red Sox is in that case.

On Tuesday, we learned that third baseman Rafael Devers shares these sentiments.

Rafael Devers was asked who will star in the Netflix documentary: “Not me.” pic.twitter.com/5LgEgTGtOB — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) February 20, 2024

When asked who would be starring in the Netflix documentary, the two-time Silver Slugger simply replied, “Not me.”

Devers added to his comments, as well. “Nobody wants to be on Netflix as a losing team,” he said. “That’s a bad look. Everybody in this organization wants to win, but they [the Red Sox front office] need to make an adjustment to help us players be in a better position to win.”

Rafael Devers knows the Red Sox need to add more talent. pic.twitter.com/iSCwzox7Ix — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 21, 2024

Devers signed a 10-year extension with the Red Sox before the 2023 season, so he seemingly plans to be in Boston for the long haul, but it says a lot that some of his first public comments of the season are (rightfully) bashing the team’s offseason.

