College football head coaches, they’re just like us!

We’ve seen how different college football coaches deal with the emotional moments following a big loss. Who could forget Urban Meyer wistfully eating a personal-sized Papa John’s pizza on the back of a golf cart following Ohio State’s loss to Michigan State in 2013? And then there was Derek Dooley, who choked down spaghetti and meatballs from a Tupperware container while Tennessee fans celebrated their win over Alabama.

While Nick Saban has plenty of championships and major victories to his credit, he’s had his fair share of brutal losses as well. His latest one came Monday night when the Crimson Tide lost heartbreakingly to Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl. As many times as you might go through something like that, it’s always going to sting.

Thankfully, it sounds like Saban has figured out a routine that works for him, and his wife Terry.

Miss Terry, as she’s affectionately known, told USA Today how her conversation with Nick went immediately following the CFP loss.

Terry Saban: “Do you want to watch the other football game?’’ Nick Saban: “Not really.’’ Terry Saban: “OK, let’s watch Netflix.’’

Relatable!

Thankfully, the Sabans didn’t spend their evening watching drivel like Rebel Moon. They’re way classier than that.

“Terry Saban explained she and Nick have been watching a foreign film. ‘It’s Turkish or something,’’ she said, adding that having to read the subtitles would be helpful for her husband,” wrote USAT’s Josh Peter.

A quick perusal of Netflix’s offerings reveals quite a robust selection of Turkish TV shows and films, so we can’t say for sure which one the Sabans watched instead of the Sugar Bowl. Hopefully, someone at SEC Media Days will ask Saban about his favorite foreign films because we’d be fascinated to know what his Netflix queue looks like.

