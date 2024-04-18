Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Rejoice, fans of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team. Three years after the end of the longrunning CMT series, a new reality show about the Cowboys’ cheerleaders is on its way, with Netflix announcing that America’s Sweethearts: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will soon debut.

According to a release, America’s Sweethearts “documents the personal stories behind the uniforms, revealing the ambition and drive shared by the cheerleaders and their coaches through the 2023-24 season.” The series was created by Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley with One Potato Productions and Boardwalk Pictures, the team behind previous Netflix cheerleading/football hits Cheer and Last Chance U.

A teaser trailer for America’s Sweethearts can be seen below.

It’s a dream to make the team, but that’s only the beginning. America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is coming this summer. pic.twitter.com/3HJpGRzAw6 — Netflix (@netflix) April 18, 2024

“The kind of access and creative freedom we need to make the kind of work we want to make is not easy to come by — especially when dealing with a brand as large as the Dallas Cowboys,” Whiteley said in a release. “To their infinite credit, the Cowboys offered unfettered access for the year we filmed the DCC and left us alone. The result is an authentic portrait of one of the most storied and beloved institutions we have in American pop culture.”

Added Dallas Cowboys executive vice president, chief brand officer, and Cowboys Cheerleaders president Charlotte Jones: “We went into this understanding that the opportunity to transparently share the journey of our season, and the emotions, challenges, and joy experienced along the way, is exactly what our fans and viewers would want.”

While Netflix has yet to provide an official release date, America’s Sweethearts is expected to premiere this summer. It marks the second Cowboys-related project to land at the streaming giant in as many years, with Netflix having also purchased a yet-to-debut docuseries about the team’s owner, Jerry Jones, for a reported price of $50 million last year.

[Netflix]