Jan 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo on the video board at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The history of the Los Angeles Lakers has been well documented with a number of documentary series’ across numerous platforms, whether that be HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty or Hulu’s Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.

Netflix is taking a different approach to the story of the Lakers. That’s project that has been green-lit since 2021, a comedy series inspired by the front office of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The series has yet to be named, but according to Nellie Andreeva of Deadline, Lakers’ president and governor Jeanie Buss and Lakers’ executive director of special projects Linda Rambis are set to be the executive producers of the 10-episode show. They’ll take that role alongside Mindy Kaling, the creator and star of The Mindy Project.

Deadline also revealed that Golden Globe Award-winning actress Kate Hudson will be leading the cast of the show. In the comedy, Hudson, playing the role of Isla Gordon, is unexpectedly appointed President of the Los Angeles Waves.

Mindy Kaling took to Instagram on Friday to confirm the news of Hudson officially joining the cast.

According to Parade.com, the show is expected to begin filming in February, with a potential release date between February through May of 2024.

