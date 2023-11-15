Carlos Sainz & Justin Thomas Screengrab, Netflix (X)
Justin Thomas and Carlos Sainz had a strategy to celebrate after winning the inaugural Netflix Cup.

Thomas would take the trophy and Sainz would grab the champagne before they put on their checkered jackets to celebrate their winnings. However, the celebration got out of hand as Sainz actually broke the trophy in the celebration.

The 2023 event had four teams — one PGA golfer and one F1 driver who is participating in the Las Vegas Grand Prix in a match-play competition on Tuesday. If you were expecting a normal golf exhibition, you were very mistaken. It was unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. Not only did the teams possess the biggest names across both sports, but they somehow mixed elements of both golf and racing.

FanDuel’s Kay Adams hosted the event with the assistance of PGA Tour player Joel Dahmen, NFL legend Marshawn Lynch, and comedian Bert Kresicher on the call for the historic outing in Las Vegas.

There was one word to describe the action — chaos.

It’s something you never experienced before. And certainly, something the players have never experienced before.

“This is the fastest golfers have ever ran,” Dahmen said.

Then there was the “Squid Game Hole.” If a competitor sinks a hole-in-one, the PGA Tour will donate $4.56 million to charity.

The Netflix Cup was a scramble format with two, 8-hole matches. In the end, the champions were determined by a closest-to-the-pin competition on the playoff hole.

The event served its crossover purpose as F1 fans who couldn’t care less about golf tuned in as well.

Obviously, Lynch was having a great time in between his sideline duties.

The Vegas Sphere was also part of the Netflix Cup:

PGA pro Max Homa, who recently won the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa, said the sphere tripped him out a bit.

Sorry, I know I’m going hard on the sphere, but LOOK AT THAT THING.

Lynch himself referred to it as “a big ass egg,” and I can’t think of a better definition.

Also, Mark Wahlberg was randomly there.

Overall, it was chaos, but in the best way. Not in the stream crashing way as Netflix’s last live broadcast did.

