Screengrab, Netflix (X)

Justin Thomas and Carlos Sainz had a strategy to celebrate after winning the inaugural Netflix Cup.

Thomas would take the trophy and Sainz would grab the champagne before they put on their checkered jackets to celebrate their winnings. However, the celebration got out of hand as Sainz actually broke the trophy in the celebration.

CARLOS SAINZ YOU ARE THE FIRST TIME WINNER OF THE NETFLIX CUP!!pic.twitter.com/dmPQwJ8i6f — ☆ ari (@itsme_ari_hi) November 15, 2023

The 2023 event had four teams — one PGA golfer and one F1 driver who is participating in the Las Vegas Grand Prix in a match-play competition on Tuesday. If you were expecting a normal golf exhibition, you were very mistaken. It was unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. Not only did the teams possess the biggest names across both sports, but they somehow mixed elements of both golf and racing.

This Just In: Tony Finau will replace Collin Morikawa as Pierre Gasly’s partner in The Netflix Cup, streaming live today at 3pm PT/6pm ET — but Morikawa will still be a part of the live broadcast! pic.twitter.com/I16gszFbuu — Netflix (@netflix) November 14, 2023

FanDuel’s Kay Adams hosted the event with the assistance of PGA Tour player Joel Dahmen, NFL legend Marshawn Lynch, and comedian Bert Kresicher on the call for the historic outing in Las Vegas.

There was one word to describe the action — chaos.

The Netflix Cup is absolute chaos pic.twitter.com/K1Hr2cgXHU — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 14, 2023

It’s something you never experienced before. And certainly, something the players have never experienced before.

A race to win the first hole for @TonyFinauGolf and @PierreGasly! ?️



A speedy start to The @Netflix Cup. pic.twitter.com/1RQJrLYUi0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 15, 2023

“This is the fastest golfers have ever ran,” Dahmen said.

Then there was the “Squid Game Hole.” If a competitor sinks a hole-in-one, the PGA Tour will donate $4.56 million to charity.

Netflix is also using The Netflix Cup to promote its other series. On the “Squid Game Hole”, if competitor sinks a hole-in-one, the PGA Tour will donate $4.56 million dollars to charity. pic.twitter.com/ymyPxmRnvJ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 15, 2023

?Our guy can hop on a bird and still hit incredible golf shots in Vegas at a moments notice! #NetflixCup pic.twitter.com/ULJwmAi5jt — FINAULEGION (@FinauLegion) November 15, 2023

The Netflix Cup was a scramble format with two, 8-hole matches. In the end, the champions were determined by a closest-to-the-pin competition on the playoff hole.

The event served its crossover purpose as F1 fans who couldn’t care less about golf tuned in as well.

me on my way to watch the netflix cup with zero knowledge about golf just because lando norris will be on my screen ? pic.twitter.com/T1i7q0Y9NB — andy (@iiiuminateandy) November 14, 2023

Obviously, Lynch was having a great time in between his sideline duties.

Marshawn Lynch is having a good time at The Netflix Cup in Las Vegas today. ? He is hosting the show, which is Netflix’s first live sports event. pic.twitter.com/5Lu4CCgLcx — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 14, 2023

The Vegas Sphere was also part of the Netflix Cup:

THE NETFLIX CUP CHAMPIONS ON THE SPHERE TONIGHT IKTR pic.twitter.com/hXX94WnMWS — kei (@kepakeep) November 15, 2023

*the netflix cup being somewhat serious* the sphere: pic.twitter.com/h1tpqlNuOL — lottie (@LECLERCSAURORA) November 14, 2023

PGA pro Max Homa, who recently won the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa, said the sphere tripped him out a bit.

Sorry, I know I’m going hard on the sphere, but LOOK AT THAT THING.

Lynch himself referred to it as “a big ass egg,” and I can’t think of a better definition.

Also, Mark Wahlberg was randomly there.

MARK WAHLBERG assistindo a #netflixcup

ele levou a filha que falou que seu piloto favorito é o lando! pic.twitter.com/sOko5FlTEp — Portal Race Cast (@RaceCastBR) November 14, 2023

Overall, it was chaos, but in the best way. Not in the stream crashing way as Netflix’s last live broadcast did.

