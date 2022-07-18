On Monday, ESPN announced that Takeo Spikes was joining SEC Network as analyst.

He made his debut on SEC Now later in the day.

The former Auburn linebacker will be a regular on both SEC Now and SEC Football Final.

“Back when SEC Network launched in 2014, I was watching from afar and over the past few years, I knew I wanted to be part of that team,” Spikes said. “I played against and with so many of my fellow analysts and I feel like this is where I belong. I’m ready to get started. I want viewers to really understand my perspective of the game I love, and they can expect me to be bold, engaging and dramatic.”

Spikes hosts a podcast called Behind the Mask and previously worked as a 49ers analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area. He also had runs with NBCSN and SiriusXM, and worked as a game analyst on various ACC games over the years.

