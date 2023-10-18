(Credit: The State Newspaper)

Longtime South Carolina broadcaster and a former Gamecock baseball star, Tommy Moody, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the age of 69.

According to the Post and Courier, Moody unexpectedly passed away in his sleep.

Moody, a graduate of A.C. Flora High School, played baseball for the University of South Carolina in the 1970s. Since 2000, he has been the radio color commentator for Gamecock baseball games. Additionally, since the 1990s, he has hosted and co-hosted radio shows on various stations in Columbia, South Carolina.

Moody served as the president of the University of South Carolina Association of Letterman in 1992. Additionally, he served as the USC Athletic Hall of Fame chairman.

As soon as news spread of Moody’s passing, tributes began to pour in for the South Carolina broadcasting legend.

“I am devastated to learn of the passing of my dear friend Tommy Moody,” wrote longtime friend and coworker Jay Philips, in a social media tribute. “He was an amazing father, grandfather, friend and colleague. His love of Carolina was immense, but his love for his family was so much greater. We love you Tommy. Thank you for gracing our lives.”

Many others shared their condolences and tributes on Twitter.

We lost one of the most genuine, authentic people in our community today. Tommy Moody was always a pleasure to be around. I loved our talks of all things Gamecocks, baseball, and history. They will stay with me for a long time. We will miss you greatly Tommy. Rest in peace. — Mark Kingston (@CoachKingUSC) October 18, 2023

I’m sad to hear the news about my friend Tommy Moody. He wore many hats in his life and he was my #1 mentor as I shifted from the playing field to the radio booth. I am grateful for the patience and encouragement he had with us former players trying to figure out it out. RIP — Drew Meyer (@DrewMeyerUSC) October 18, 2023

You’re absolutely right @JayPhilips1075 …So sorry Awful news for #GamecockNation He loved being a #Gamecock …Just saw him at Carolina Calls 3 weeks ago Prayers to his family -Rest In Peace https://t.co/f9aTIYcuvY — Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) October 18, 2023

Wow wake up today to the news of Tommy Moody. So sad. Not too many people loved @GamecocksOnline more than him. He was a man that bred positivity and hope. Rest in Peace Tommy you will be missed?? — Frank Martin (@coachFMartin) October 18, 2023

RIP to Tommy Moody.. One of my favorite play by play guys! He wore his heart on his sleeve and was a true Gamecock! Seeing the news broke my heart.. Attached one of my favorite calls by @AndyDemetra and Tommy Moody.. 2010 Super Regionals before our 1st National Title! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8yePV9i9mD — Shawn Shade (@RealShawnShade) October 18, 2023

Beyond shocked to hear of the loss of one of my former cohorts, Tommy Moody. They don't make 'em any better. We shared SEC tournaments, game-clinching trips to Omaha, walkoff HR's and more. The only thing stronger than Tommy's ❤️ for baseball was the friendship he gave. RIP? pic.twitter.com/5gHD047ZPm — Mike Morgan (@MorganOnAir) October 18, 2023

He is survived by his two daughters and two grandsons.

[Post and Courier, Jay Philips on Twitter] Image Credit: The State