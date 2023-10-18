(Credit: The State Newspaper)
Longtime South Carolina broadcaster and a former Gamecock baseball star, Tommy Moody, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the age of 69.

According to the Post and CourierMoody unexpectedly passed away in his sleep.

Moody, a graduate of A.C. Flora High School, played baseball for the University of South Carolina in the 1970s. Since 2000, he has been the radio color commentator for Gamecock baseball games. Additionally, since the 1990s, he has hosted and co-hosted radio shows on various stations in Columbia, South Carolina.

Moody served as the president of the University of South Carolina Association of Letterman in 1992. Additionally, he served as the USC Athletic Hall of Fame chairman.

As soon as news spread of Moody’s passing, tributes began to pour in for the South Carolina broadcasting legend.

“I am devastated to learn of the passing of my dear friend Tommy Moody,” wrote longtime friend and coworker Jay Philips, in a social media tribute. “He was an amazing father, grandfather, friend and colleague. His love of Carolina was immense, but his love for his family was so much greater. We love you Tommy. Thank you for gracing our lives.”

Many others shared their condolences and tributes on Twitter.

He is survived by his two daughters and two grandsons.

