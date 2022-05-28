It’s fair to say we’ve reached the point in our society where it’s okay to say you’ve never seen a Star Wars movie or TV show. Lord knows the fandom has given people plenty of reasons to stay as far away from it as possible. But it’s still kinda impressive when someone has somehow avoided Star Wars ephemera to the point where they couldn’t even tell you what an Obi-Wan Kenobi is.

The iconic character of the titular TV show currently streaming on Disney Plus came up in a conversation between SEC Network announcers Tom Hart and Chris Burke during LSU and Kentucky’s SEC Baseball Tournament game on Thursday. It sounds like Hart brought up the show as a bit of banter but quickly learned that Peterson didn’t know his Tatooine from his Jakku.

“What, uh…just give me the hook here,” asked Burke. “What’s the angle here?”

“We’re gonna learn more about Obi-Wan Kenobi,” said Hart.

“Is it a movie? A series?,” asked Burke, who is clearly not a Disney Plus subscriber.

“It’s a series, responded Hart. “I think the first two episodes dropped at midnight.”

“Remind me. Was Obi-Wan Kenobi, like, the robot?” innocently asked Burke.

“Oh no,” replied Hart.

I’ve never seen a Star Wars, like ever,” Burke added.

“You’ve never seen a single episode? You’re not even flipping through HBO and stopping to watch the Death Star blow up, or Luke or Princess Leia,” asked Hart incredulously.

“I’ve heard of some of the characters,” said Peterson.

We’re guessing your reaction to this conversation goes one of two ways. Either you’re horrified on a level you can’t quite explain to learn someone has never watched Star Wars or you’re immediately raising your hand in solidarity with Peterson to make sure everyone knows you’ve never watched Star Wars.

Whichever side you’re on, it’s fine. You don’t win any points either way.

I’m embarrassed for him. — Tom Hart (@tom_hart) May 27, 2022

*We originally mistakenly noted that Kyle Pederson was the commentator, not Chris Burke. We regret the error.

[Tim Burke/SEC Network]