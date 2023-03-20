The first weekend of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is in the books, and it’s once again time to rate the announcers from this year’s tournament.

You’re probably all familiar with how this works, but here’s a brief reminder.

Give each broadcasting team a score from A (good) to F (bad).

Remember: you’re scoring the team as a whole.

Once voting ends, we’ll weight all the scores on a four point scale, with a 4.00 marking a perfect score and a 0.00 marking the worst possible score.

We’ll then sort the eight crews based on score to find out which teams you love, and which you don’t care for.

Voting begins as you’re reading this, and we’ll run these polls until Friday, March 24th at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.

Scroll up and down through this Google Form to vote (no email address or login is necessary) and submit your grades for as many or as few teams as you want. Happy voting!