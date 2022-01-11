The College Football Playoff National Championship will determine whether or not the Alabama Crimson Tide or Georgia Bulldogs will spend the evening celebrating as the champions. For the sportswriters covering the game in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, they have already received their own championship prize in the form of humungous plates of shrimp.

While you might not think of seafood when you think of Indianapolis, St. Elmo Steak House is a local institution known for their world-famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail, which they’ve been serving since 1902. A hefty collection of giant black tiger shrimp served with their signature spicy cocktail sauce, it’s considered required eating for many who pass through town.

Unfortunately, many of the sportswriters in town to cover the big game might not have time to make a stop at St. Elmo. However, the good news is that the restaurant brought the shrimp cocktails to them.

They just delivered St. Elmo’s famous shrimp cocktail to the press box. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/lkcwOfzdw6 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 11, 2022

If we know anything about sportswriters, it’s that they love three things. Bruce Springsteen, working soda machines, and free food. And those who were on hand and looking for a break from the field-goal fest they’d been witnessing were more than happy to let everyone know they were filling up on as many cooked crustaceans as they could.

The get-off from sportswriters when they announced there’s St Elmo’s shrimp cocktail in the press box rivals anything we’ve seen from Will Anderson tonight pic.twitter.com/myIKoEU6ga — Matt Scalici (@MattScalici) January 11, 2022

Live from the ⁦@CFBPlayoff⁩ press box. St Elmo’s world famous shrimp cocktail … “The ocean called, they’re running out of shrimp” pic.twitter.com/9pRK5dchAj — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 11, 2022

If you put that shrimp in your stomach right now, what happens next is legally your own fault. https://t.co/QWg71ssjKh — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 11, 2022

St. Elmo shrimp cocktail is the halftime meal in the press box. pic.twitter.com/S9ypi8NuJG — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) January 11, 2022

Here’s @bykevinclark with his St. Elmo’s shrimp cocktail with a heavy serving of cocktail sauce. He’s currently tearing up. ? pic.twitter.com/I3BLeJR41Y — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 11, 2022

Halftime shrimp cocktail is a first… Indy and St. Elmo’s FTW ? ? ? pic.twitter.com/cr34WusjrL — Laura Goldman (@GOODasGOLDman) January 11, 2022

Halftime the Infamous shrimp cocktail from St.Elmo Steak House . The cocktail sauce NO JOKE! I’m tearing up it’s so hot ? #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/5h7YDjOIKb — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) January 11, 2022

Of course, not everyone thought it was the amazing deal that it seemed to be for so many hungry college football reporters.

I sure hope heaven isn’t the opportunity to eat room-temp shrimp in Indiana during a pandemic https://t.co/ID9yu8TJfY — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) January 11, 2022

Hopefully, we’ll find out who ate the most shrimp, which is obviously the most important stat to come out of tonight’s big game.

[Arash Markazi]