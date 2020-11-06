The Pac-12’s first scheduled week of football games has not gone according to plan. First, the Washington-Cal game (set for 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN) was canceled Thursday due to positive COVID-19 tests at Cal, then the Arizona-Utah game (set for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Saturday) on ESPN2 was canceled Friday over positive COVID-19 tests at Utah. Here’s the conference statement on that:

“A number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases” isn’t terribly specific, but as Josh Newman of The Salt Lake Tribune wrote Thursday, the Utes have declined to reveal when their athletes test positive:

“We won’t divulge that, that’s just how we operate,” Whittingham said Wednesday on a Zoom call with reporters when asked specifically if Utah would divulge who will not be playing Saturday due to a positive COVID test. “There’s no reason to divulge who’s playing and who’s not. When we get to the point where we’re like the NFL and you have to make an injury report, then we’ll have to do that, but it makes no sense to divulge anything more than you need to.” …Utah athletic director Mark Harlan has willingly taken on the weight of the decision not to make positive results public, but his athletic department has done what has been asked of it by reporting test results to the appropriate local and state health authorities.