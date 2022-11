For the second week in a row, and the seventh time in the last nine weeks of the season, CBS had the most-watched game of the week. 8.706 million viewers watched the network’s broadcast of Alabama-Ole Miss on Saturday, down from last week’s season-high broadcast of Georgia-Tennessee, but up from Georgia-Tennessee last season.

CBS Sports delivers the most-watched Alabama-Ole Miss game on record, and the most-watched game of the week on any network: pic.twitter.com/mjTOfSxDvX — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) November 15, 2022

ABC won the primetime window, with 5.034 million tuning in for TCU-Texas. That’s up from both last week (Florida State-Miami), and last year (Notre Dame-Virginia). The noon window was claimed by LSU-Arkansas, which averaged 3.571 million viewers on ESPN, up from last week (Florida-Texas A&M) and last year (Mississippi State-Auburn).

Fox’s Big Noon window was a close runner-up at noon, drawing 3.339 million viewers for Ohio State-Indiana. That’s up from last week (Texas Tech-TCU) and down from last year (Oklahoma-Baylor). In the first half of their doubleheader, CBS averaged 3.006 million for Missouri-Tennessee, with no comparable game last week or last year. ABC drew 2.070 million for Notre Dame-Navy, down from last week (Ohio State-Northwestern) and last year (Michigan-Penn State). Oklahoma-West Virginia averaged 956,000 on FS1, up from both last week (Iowa-Purdue) and last year (West Virginia-Kansas State). 835,000 watched Purdue-Illinois on ESPN2, down from last week (Minnesota-Nebraska) and up from last year (Northwestern-Wisconsin). Rutgers-Michigan State drew 591,000 on BTN, up from both last week (Maryland-Wisconsin) and last year (Rutgers-Indiana).

Head to head with Alabama-Ole Miss, ABC drew 3.876 million viewers for Nebraska-Michigan, up from last week (Penn State-Indiana) and down from last year (Purdue-Ohio State). Fox averaged 1.881 million for Maryland-Penn State, with no comparable game last week and down from last year (Maryland-Michigan State). Louisville-Clemson on ESPN averaged 1.35 million viewers, up from last week (Oregon-Colorado) and down from last year (Miami-Florida State). Wisconsin-Iowa on FS1 drew 1.09 million viewers, up from last week (Oklahoma State-Kansas) with no comparable game last year. On ESPN2, UCF-Tulane averaged 368,000 viewers, up from last week (UCF-Memphis) and down from last year (Iowa State-Texas Tech). Northwestern-Minnesota averaged 331,000 on BTN, down from both last week (Michigan State-Illinois) and last year (Minnesota-Iowa).

In primetime, Fox picked up 3.634 million viewers for Washington-Oregon, with no comparable game last week and up from last year (TCU-Oklahoma State). ESPN averaged 3.34 million for Georgia-Mississippi State, down from both last week (Alabama-LSU) and last year (Texas A&M-Ole Miss). North Carolina-Wake Forest drew 610,000 on ESPN2, up from last week (Auburn-Mississippi State) and last year (Kentucky-Vanderbilt). 528,000 watched Kansas State-Baylor on FS1, down from both last week (Texas-Kansas State) and last year (Arizona State-Washington).

Fox drew 1.859 million viewers in the late night window for Arizona-UCLA, with no comp either last week or last year. Stanford-Utah averaged 1.04 million viewers on ESPN, down from last week (Cal-USC) and last year (Washington State-Oregon). On FS1, 164,000 watched San Jose State-San Diego State, down from last week (UCLA-Arizona State) and up from last year (Utah State-San Jose State).

[Data via ShowBuzz Daily, Sports Media Watch]