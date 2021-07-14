On Wednesday, NBC announced its coverage plans for the start of the 2021-22 Premier League season, the network’s final one under their current contract. And while many of the details remain the same, there is an added wrinkle that will earn universal approval – along with a non-change that will continue to rile up fans.

Peacock will remain a significant part of NBC’s Premier League coverage plans this season, and viewers will gain access to the live matches airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, as (briefly) noted in the release.

This season, Peacock will stream all games airing on the broadcast network live.

Note the specific wording there: broadcast network. That means NBCSN games (still) won’t be included on Peacock, and must be watched with a cable/streaming subscription or with an authenticated login on the NBC Sports app.

Peacock-exclusive games, a much-derided addition to NBC’s coverage over the last year, will also return. Matchweek 1 features four matches airing on Peacock and Peacock alone, all in the 10 AM ET window on Saturday (including Chelsea’s match with Crystal Palace). Each of the first three matchweeks includes one NBC match that will also stream on Peacock, with Liverpool-Chelsea in matchweek 3 standing out as the highlight.

Through at least the end of August, supporters of most teams will need both a cable subscription and a Peacock subscription to watch their club’s first three matches. The only clubs that won’t have matches on both Peacock/NBC and NBCSN are Wolves (all NBCSN), Southampton (all Peacock), Crystal Palace (all Peacock), Watford (two Peacock, one Peacock/NBC), and Liverpool (one Peacock, two Peacock/NBC).

The only other notable piece of new information in NBC’s release is the note that Andres Cantor will call select matches in English this season. Cantor will call Olympics soccer in both English and Spanish for NBC this summer, and that double duty will continue throughout the Premier League season.

