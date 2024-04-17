Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Eagle’s impressive resume keeps growing.

He’ll be adding play-by-play duties for basketball at the Paris Olympics alongside his existing work for NBC, which includes Big Ten college football broadcasts and an NFL playoff game.

NBC Sports announced Wednesday that Eagle will be on the call for USA Basketball’s men’s and women’s games, in addition to the medal rounds at this summer’s Paris Olympics.

It’ll be the second time the 26-year-old Eagle will be on the call for the Olympics, but he’ll be in person this time. Three years ago, Eagle called 3×3 basketball at the Tokyo summer game, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he had to do it remotely from a studio back stateside.

“I’m excited to feel it,” said Eagle, who will be courtside this time.

“To be here is really cool,” Eagle continued. “I also grew up as a swimmer, so the Olympics were always special in that sense, just because I had known how much work goes into one meet, let alone making an Olympic team, let alone winning a gold medal. So, to see it up close and personal will be really special.”

“Noah has excelled on many high-profile events, including as our lead Big Ten voice, and NBA and college basketball games,” added Rebecca Chatman, the vice president and coordinating producer for NBC Olympics Production. “We are excited to hear him call Team USA’s quest for gold in both the men’s and women’s tournaments this summer.”

According to the release, NBC Sports will reveal their analysts and reporters for the basketball games in the coming weeks. The games themselves will air across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network, with specific channel details coming soon.

