Several weeks ago, Al Michaels couldn’t call a Browns-Giants Sunday Night Football game because of NBC’s COVID-19 protocols. Mike Tirico filled in for him and called the game with Cris Collinsworth.

This weekend, those protocols have now bumped Tirico out of the broadcast booth. He’ll call the Tampa Bay-Washington game from home on Saturday night, with Tony Dungy and Kathryn Tappen working from FedEx Field.

Mike Tirico to call Saturday night Wild Card game remotely pic.twitter.com/9Mc5OQEfBw — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) January 8, 2021

Tirico isn’t the only broadcaster to call a premier game remotely over the last few weeks. Tony Romo missed Week 17’s Rams-Cardinals game due to protocols, and may call the CBS broadcast of Saints-Bears from home this weekend, while ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit called the Sugar Bowl between Ohio State and Clemson from home last week following a positive COVID-19 test.

The Bucs-Washington game is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 PM ET Saturday on NBC.