ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit announced on Tuesday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will call the College Football Playoff semifinal — the Sugar Bowl — between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State from home. He’ll also do College GameDay remotely that morning, Friday, Jan. 1.

Herbstreit tweeted, “Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid. Thankfully I feel good & my family is okay, but going through protocols will keep me home.”

On Sept. 26, Herbstreit called the Florida State-Miami game from home (and also did College GameDay) out of an abundance of caution — he tested negative twice — after coming into contact with somebody that tested positive for COVID. So, at least he has some experience calling a game remotely.

The timing has to be particularly frustrating for Herbstreit, with the Sugar Bowl featuring his alma mater vs a Clemson team that includes his sons Jake and Tye, who are redshirt freshmen.

Hopefully Herbstreit will be okay and be able to return to the booth soon. The CFP National Championship will be Monday, Jan. 11 on ESPN.