Jason Garrett and Mike Tirico. Photo Credit: Peacock

Saturday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins broadcasted exclusively on Peacock already had its fair share of critics from the anti-streaming crowd. And unfortunately, the broadcast team of Mike Tirico and Jason Garrett in the booth didn’t exactly help matters for some.

Garrett obviously has a ton of experience around the NFL as a head coach in the league for 10 seasons, which comes with obvious knowledge of the sport that few have.

But as a broadcaster, he has failed to translate that knowledge to viewers watching at home in the past, most recently receiving some mixed reviews for his performance in the booth while calling a Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens.

He did very little to change the narrative around him on Saturday. In particular, fans pointed out one instance where Garrett completely flip-flopped on his opinion of what the Dolphins should do at the end of the first half.

With 14 seconds remaining in the first half, Garrett advised the Dolphins to take a knee and go into the second half to avoid making any kind of big mistake.

“I think in this instance right here Mike, just take a knee,” said Garrett. “You go in and get the opportunity to go into the second half. You don’t want something disastrous to happen with the ball and really put this game out of reach.”

Instead, the Dolphins opted to throw the ball, getting the ball to near midfield. Garrett’s opinion of what the Dolphins should do on the final play before the end of the quarter changed entirely, calling for them to “let it rip”.

“Yeah, why not? Let it rip,” said Garrett in response to Tirico suggesting the Dolphins should get aggressive.

Jason Garrett with an all time announcer flip flop pic.twitter.com/anfHdci5K0 — Dean78904 (@DFS_Almanac) January 14, 2024

Another complaint from fans was how much Garrett brought up Patrick Mahomes, who he called a “sneaky good athlete” despite pretty obviously being one of the best overall athletes at the quarterback position in the entire league.

Jason Garrett just called Patrick Mahomes “a sneaky good athlete” He’s the least sneaky freak show athlete in football — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 14, 2024

Overall, the large majority of NFL fans simply didn’t love the insight that he brought to the booth alongside Tirico, and made that very clear on social media.

Jason Garrett broadcasts like he’s reading color commentator lines for a football video game — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) January 14, 2024

Has Jason Garrett ever said one thing of substance? I mean ONE THING of substance, ever? Not being hyperbolic. The fact he was an NFL head coach is mind-boggling. He’s the biggest fraud I’ve ever encountered. Anyone have a link or example of a single insightful thing he’s ever… — Jonathan Bales (@BalesBets) January 14, 2024

While there was a clear majority not thrilled with Garrett’s performance, there were some who did enjoy his insight at certain moments of the game.

This may sound weird but Jason Garrett sounds like (and I am just talking the sound of his voice) a younger Hubie Brown. Listen to the tone and pitch. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 14, 2024