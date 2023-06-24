Sometimes you just have to agree with the fans. Especially when it’s a questionable call both the broadcast and the crowd can attest to.

That was the case for Duane Kuiper and Mike Krukow who were on the call for NBC Sports Bay Area on Saturday.

You see, it was the bottom of the fifth inning as the Giants hosted the Diamondbacks for an NL West rivalry game. San Francisco outfielder Joc Pederson was at the plate when Merrill Kelly delivered a 2-1 93 mph fastball that was called a strike, despite it being out of the strike zone.

A hot mic caught a fan’s displeasure calling it a “b— sh–” call. Kruk and Kuip couldn’t help but agree.

Kuiper’s response: “I kind of agree with them.”

Krukow followed suit: “I can’t argue with them.”

Both followed the fan’s reaction with some chuckles.

You can’t argue with the fan here.

This is where home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski called said strike. (pitch No. 4)

I could see the argument that it’s right on the line, but if Kruk and Kuip are agreeing with you, then that missed call is going to go on the umpire.

Pederson ended up hitting a triple in the at-bat to score Thairo Estrada, but it wouldn’t be enough.

The D-backs would go on to defeat the Giants, 7-6 at Oracle Park.