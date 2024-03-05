Sep 15, 2023; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) during driver introductions at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently moved on from his role as an analyst at NBC after his contract ended with the company, instead revealing last week that he would be opting to take a new broadcasting gig with Amazon and TNT Sports to become their new lead race analyst when they take over a midseason TV package of five races each in 2025.

Since making the move, fans have been speculating about his reasoning for leaving NBC. In particular, a Reddit thread floated out a number of rumors about the move, including one that claimed that NBC higher-ups scolded him for watching the track while in the broadcast booth instead of looking at the monitor.

Others within the thread also stated that Earnhardt Jr. was allegedly upset with the idea of potentially calling races from a studio in Charlotte, which was a possibility that NBC was allegedly considering.

Well, this rumor got back to Earnhardt Jr. in a social media post that has since been deleted. And he responded to these rumors with his own post, denying all of them and saying that NBC was “amazing” to him during his time there.

“This is all untrue,” tweeted Earnhardt Jr. “NBC is not considering a remote booth and I was never scolded for anything. NBC was amazing and everyone there taught me a ton. I promise that’s the truth. Nothing but respect and love for everyone there that I came into contact with.”

Earnhardt Jr. spent over six years with NBC in some capacity, first serving as a guest analyst and later as a color commentator for the network. So chances are he was just ready for a change of scenery, and there really was no bad blood involved with the move.

Regardless, it should be interesting to see Dale Earnhardt Jr. in his new role at Amazon and TNT Sports for the 2025 season.

