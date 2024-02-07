(credit: NBC Sports Group)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed Tuesday his NBC broadcast contract expired at the end of last year, but he’s “had some great conversations with all of NASCAR’s TV partners.”

Earnhardt shared the news on his Dale Jr Download podcast.

“My contract with NBC is up,” Earnhardt said on his podcast (via Sportsnaut). “It was up at the end of last year. I’m currently working through what that looks like for me. I definitely love being in the broadcast booth and want to continue doing that.

“We’ve had some great conversations with all of NASCAR’s TV partners. My home and my love is at NBC and I’d love to be back with them so we’ll see where it goes. But right now, I really don’t have a job in terms of broadcasting.”

Earnhardt had worked as an analyst for NASCAR on NBC since his retirement from full-time Cup Series competition after the 2017 season. The Hall of Fame driver won the Most Popular Driver Award 15 times and retains a huge following years after his retirement, making him a hot property for any of NASCAR’s broadcast partners.

Plus, he has a unique passion for NASCAR history, and has been a strong ambassador for the sport through the years.

The end of Earnhardt’s contract with NBC means his Dale Jr Download podcast is no longer on the Peacock app. His Dirty Mo Media company is airing episodes on its YouTube channel.

[Sportsnaut]