The votes are in, the grades have been tallied, and the rankings have been arranged. After over 10,000 votes (an average of nearly 350 a team, which is far lower than I expected), the readers of Awful Announcing have decided on their favorite and least favorite local NBA broadcast teams.
If I missed listing an analyst or used an unflattering screengrab, I apologize.
For the full breakdown of total votes and percentages, click here. For the rankings we did four years ago, which featured plenty of different broadcasters and a much larger total vote pool compared to this year’s batch of rankings, click here.
Without any further ado….
30. Houston Rockets – 1.59
-Bill Worrell (play by play)
-Craig Ackerman (play by play)
-Matt Bullard (analyst)
-Clyde Drexler (analyst)
Most popular grade: F (31.02% of votes)
29. Cleveland Cavaliers – 1.65
-John Michael (play by play)
-Austin Carr (analyst)
Most popular grade: C (31.34% of votes)
28. Oklahoma City Thunder – 1.93
-Chris Fisher (play by play)
-Michael Cage (analyst)
Most popular grade: C (39.59% of votes)
27. Golden State Warriors – 1.96
-Bob Fitzgerald (play by play)
-Kelenna Azubuike (analyst)
Most popular grade: C (25.95% of votes)
26. Boston Celtics – 2.06
-Mike Gorman (play by play)
-Tommy Heinsohn (analyst)
-Brian Scalabrine (analyst)
Most popular grade: B (26.21% of votes)
25. Chicago Bulls – 2.08
-Neil Funk (play by play)
-Stacey King (analyst)
Most popular grade: C (30.08% of votes)
24. Washington Wizards – 2.103
-Justin Kutcher (play by play)
-Caron Butler (analyst)
-Drew Gooden (analyst)
Most popular grade: C (33.44% of votes)
23. Detroit Pistons – 2.104
-George Blaha (play by play)
-Greg Kelser (analyst)
Most popular grade: C (31.45% of votes)
22. Los Angeles Lakers – 2.19
-Bill Macdonald (play by play)
-Stu Lantz (analyst)
Most popular grade: B (24.51% of votes)
21. San Antonio Spurs – 2.21
-Bill Land (play by play)
-Sean Elliott (analyst)
Most popular grade: C (27.24% of votes)
20. Phoenix Suns – 2.22
-Kevin Ray (play by play)
-Eddie Johnson (analyst)
-Ann Meyers Drysdale (analyst)
Most popular grade: C (37.50% of votes)
19. Philadelphia 76ers – 2.25
-Marc Zumoff (play by play)
-Alaa Abdelnaby (analyst)
Most popular grade: C (30.29% of votes)
18. Denver Nuggets – 2.27
-Chris Marlowe (play by play)
-Scott Hastings (analyst)
Most popular grade: C (33.83% of votes)
17. Atlanta Hawks – 2.287
-Bob Rathbun (play by play)
-Dominique Wilkins (analyst)
Most popular grade: C (36.81% of votes)
16. Indiana Pacers – 2.293
-Chris Denari (play by play)
-Quinn Buckner (analyst)
Most popular grade: C (34.03% of votes)
15. Minnesota Timberwolves – 2.34
-Dave Benz (play by play)
-Jim Petersen (analyst)
Most popular grade: C (35.50% of votes)
14. Charlotte Hornets – 2.367
-Eric Collins (play by play)
-Dell Curry (analyst)
Most popular grade: C (37.47% of votes)
13. Miami Heat – 2.374
-Eric Reid (play by play)
-John Crotty (analyst)
Most popular grade: B (27.64% of votes)
12. LA Clippers – 2.387
-Brian Sieman (play by play)
-Chauncey Billups (analyst)
-Mike Fratello (analyst)
-Corey Maggette (analyst)
Most popular grade: B (33.11% of votes)
11. Utah Jazz – 2.388
-Craig Bolerjack (play by play)
-Matt Harpring (analyst)
Most popular grade: B (34.50% of votes)
10. Sacramento Kings – 2.52
-Grant Napear (play by play)
-Doug Christie (analyst)
Most popular grade: B (29.07% of votes)
9. New Orleans Pelicans – 2.54
-Joel Meyers (play by play)
-Antonio Daniels (analyst)
Most popular grade: B (30.24% of votes)
8. Orlando Magic – 2.55
-David Steele (play by play)
-Jeff Turner (analyst)
Most popular grade: C (30.06% of votes)
7. Toronto Raptors – 2.646
-Matt Devlin (play by play)
-Jack Armstrong (analyst)
-Leo Rautins (analyst)
Most popular grade: A (35.42% of votes)
6. Milwaukee Bucks – 2.652
-Jim Paschke (play by play)
-Marques Johnson (analyst)
Most popular grade: B (37.58% of votes)
5. Dallas Mavericks – 2.97
-Mark Followill (play by play)
-Derek Harper (analyst)
-Jeff Wade (analyst)
Most popular grade: A (48.05% of votes)
4. Portland Trail Blazers – 3.02
-Kevin Calabro (play by play)
-Lamar Hurd (analyst)
Most popular grade: A (43.43% of votes)
3. Memphis Grizzlies – 3.15
-Pete Pranica (play by play)
-Brevin Knight (analyst)
Most popular grade: A (55.68% of votes)
2. New York Knicks – 3.43
-Mike Breen (play by play)
-Kenny Albert (play by play)
-Walt Frazier (analyst)
-Wally Szczerbiak (analyst)
Most popular grade: A (70.15% of votes)
1. Brooklyn Nets – 3.52
-Ian Eagle (play by play)
-Ryan Ruocco (play by play)
-Sarah Kustok (analyst)
-Richard Jefferson (analyst)
-Jim Spanarkel (analyst)
Most popular grade: A (72.73% of votes)