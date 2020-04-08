The votes are in, the grades have been tallied, and the rankings have been arranged. After over 10,000 votes (an average of nearly 350 a team, which is far lower than I expected), the readers of Awful Announcing have decided on their favorite and least favorite local NBA broadcast teams.

If I missed listing an analyst or used an unflattering screengrab, I apologize.

For the full breakdown of total votes and percentages, click here. For the rankings we did four years ago, which featured plenty of different broadcasters and a much larger total vote pool compared to this year’s batch of rankings, click here.

Without any further ado….

30. Houston Rockets – 1.59

-Bill Worrell (play by play)

-Craig Ackerman (play by play)

-Matt Bullard (analyst)

-Clyde Drexler (analyst)

Most popular grade: F (31.02% of votes)

29. Cleveland Cavaliers – 1.65

-John Michael (play by play)

-Austin Carr (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (31.34% of votes)

28. Oklahoma City Thunder – 1.93

-Chris Fisher (play by play)

-Michael Cage (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (39.59% of votes)

27. Golden State Warriors – 1.96

-Bob Fitzgerald (play by play)

-Kelenna Azubuike (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (25.95% of votes)

26. Boston Celtics – 2.06

-Mike Gorman (play by play)

-Tommy Heinsohn (analyst)

-Brian Scalabrine (analyst)

Most popular grade: B (26.21% of votes)

25. Chicago Bulls – 2.08

-Neil Funk (play by play)

-Stacey King (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (30.08% of votes)

24. Washington Wizards – 2.103

-Justin Kutcher (play by play)

-Caron Butler (analyst)

-Drew Gooden (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (33.44% of votes)

23. Detroit Pistons – 2.104

-George Blaha (play by play)

-Greg Kelser (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (31.45% of votes)

22. Los Angeles Lakers – 2.19

-Bill Macdonald (play by play)

-Stu Lantz (analyst)

Most popular grade: B (24.51% of votes)

21. San Antonio Spurs – 2.21

-Bill Land (play by play)

-Sean Elliott (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (27.24% of votes)

20. Phoenix Suns – 2.22

-Kevin Ray (play by play)

-Eddie Johnson (analyst)

-Ann Meyers Drysdale (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (37.50% of votes)

19. Philadelphia 76ers – 2.25

-Marc Zumoff (play by play)

-Alaa Abdelnaby (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (30.29% of votes)

18. Denver Nuggets – 2.27

-Chris Marlowe (play by play)

-Scott Hastings (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (33.83% of votes)

17. Atlanta Hawks – 2.287

-Bob Rathbun (play by play)

-Dominique Wilkins (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (36.81% of votes)

16. Indiana Pacers – 2.293

-Chris Denari (play by play)

-Quinn Buckner (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (34.03% of votes)

15. Minnesota Timberwolves – 2.34

-Dave Benz (play by play)

-Jim Petersen (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (35.50% of votes)

14. Charlotte Hornets – 2.367

-Eric Collins (play by play)

-Dell Curry (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (37.47% of votes)

13. Miami Heat – 2.374

-Eric Reid (play by play)

-John Crotty (analyst)

Most popular grade: B (27.64% of votes)

12. LA Clippers – 2.387

-Brian Sieman (play by play)

-Chauncey Billups (analyst)

-Mike Fratello (analyst)

-Corey Maggette (analyst)

Most popular grade: B (33.11% of votes)

11. Utah Jazz – 2.388

-Craig Bolerjack (play by play)

-Matt Harpring (analyst)

Most popular grade: B (34.50% of votes)

10. Sacramento Kings – 2.52

-Grant Napear (play by play)

-Doug Christie (analyst)

Most popular grade: B (29.07% of votes)

9. New Orleans Pelicans – 2.54

-Joel Meyers (play by play)

-Antonio Daniels (analyst)

Most popular grade: B (30.24% of votes)

8. Orlando Magic – 2.55

-David Steele (play by play)

-Jeff Turner (analyst)

Most popular grade: C (30.06% of votes)

7. Toronto Raptors – 2.646

-Matt Devlin (play by play)

-Jack Armstrong (analyst)

-Leo Rautins (analyst)

Most popular grade: A (35.42% of votes)

6. Milwaukee Bucks – 2.652

-Jim Paschke (play by play)

-Marques Johnson (analyst)

Most popular grade: B (37.58% of votes)

5. Dallas Mavericks – 2.97

-Mark Followill (play by play)

-Derek Harper (analyst)

-Jeff Wade (analyst)

Most popular grade: A (48.05% of votes)

4. Portland Trail Blazers – 3.02

-Kevin Calabro (play by play)

-Lamar Hurd (analyst)

Most popular grade: A (43.43% of votes)

3. Memphis Grizzlies – 3.15

-Pete Pranica (play by play)

-Brevin Knight (analyst)

Most popular grade: A (55.68% of votes)

2. New York Knicks – 3.43

-Mike Breen (play by play)

-Kenny Albert (play by play)

-Walt Frazier (analyst)

-Wally Szczerbiak (analyst)

Most popular grade: A (70.15% of votes)

1. Brooklyn Nets – 3.52

-Ian Eagle (play by play)

-Ryan Ruocco (play by play)

-Sarah Kustok (analyst)

-Richard Jefferson (analyst)

-Jim Spanarkel (analyst)

Most popular grade: A (72.73% of votes)