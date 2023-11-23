Steve Kerr denying he knows Richard Jefferson during a NBA on ESPN interview. (NBA on Twitter.)

Golden State Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr has shown off quite the wry sense of humor at points. The latest example of that came Wednesday night on ESPN’s broadcast of the Warriors’ in-season tournament game against the Phoenix Suns, where sideline reporter Jorge Sedano brought up a point to Kerr that analyst Richard Jefferson had made on the broadcast. Kerr replied that he hadn’t heard of Jefferson:

"Richard who? Never heard of him." Steve Kerr had jokes for Richard Jefferson and the ESPN broadcast crew tonight ? pic.twitter.com/zSruypWrSC — NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2023

Sedano says “Your Arizona Wildcat brethren Richard Jefferson said you were upset in the under-six timeout about the defense at the rim particularly. What do you have to say to him?”

Kerr says “I’m sorry, who was this guy you’re talking about? Richard who?”

Sedano says “Jefferson, you familiar with him?”

Kerr says “I’ve never heard of him.”

While Kerr has been known for long and thoughtful comments on a range of topics in pregame and postgame interviews, he’s had some shorter and curter in-game interviews on the sidelines, similar to San Antonio Spurs’ coach Gregg Popovich. So this perhaps partially fits with that. But there’s also some history of him trolling Jefferson, such as refusing to talk to Jefferson and asking to talk to play-by-play voice Dave Pasch (also Jefferson’s partner for Wednesday’s game) instead during an April game. That actually tied back to a Pasch interview with Popovich in 2014.

It seems like Kerr was mostly trolling Jefferson again here. And it made for a funny moment.

[NBA on Twitter]