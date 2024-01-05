Credit: Inside the NBA

Inside the NBA cohost Shaquille O’Neal will be the first player in the history of the Orlando Magic to have his jersey retired next month.

Magic president Alex Martins announced the honor live on Thursday’s Inside the NBA, followed by blue confetti falling atop the show’s panel and a touching speech by O’Neal, thanking ownership and Magic teammate Penny Hardaway.

Of course, in true Shaq fashion, it ended with a joke.

“I was Victor Wembanyama before him,” O’Neal said with a smile. “A lot of hype coming in.”

Shaq learns that he'll be the first player in Orlando Magic history to have a jersey number retired. pic.twitter.com/ExvI1bqe19 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 5, 2024

Later on, host Ernie Johnson introduced O’Neal’s mother, Dr. Lucille O’Neal, who offered a kind message congratulating her son for the honor.

“You made us all proud with all of the joy and excitement you brought to the Orlando community,” she said.

Shaq gets congratulations on his Orlando Magic jersey number retirement from his mom, Dr. Lucille O’Neal. “Why’s your mom so calm and cerebral…” – Kenny Smith Charles Barkley finishes the thought: “And you’re such an ass.” pic.twitter.com/W9wfu4gk7u — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 5, 2024

O’Neal was drafted first overall by Orlando in 1992, immediately making the All-Star team along with winning Rookie of the Year. By O’Neal’s third season, the Magic made the NBA Finals.

He left the Magic in 1996 after four seasons to join the Los Angeles Lakers, but remains sixth in franchise history in points, third in rebounds and second in blocked shots. O’Neal is also second in points, rebounds and blocks in Magic postseason history behind Dwight Howard.

O’Neal may be a contentious figure in Magic history, he is certainly the most famous player ever to wear the black and blue. And judging from his reaction on Inside the NBA, he clearly still holds a soft spot for the memories he made alongside Hardaway and the relationship he formed with longtime owner Richard DeVos Sr. before DeVos’ passing in 2018.

The jersey retirement game features the Magic hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it will air on TNT. That means his colleagues can have plenty of fun on his big night.

[Inside the NBA]