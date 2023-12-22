Earlier this week, Chris Russo caused quite a stir on First Take, as he tends to do.

The panel, consisting of Russo, Stephen A. Smith, and Jay Williams were discussing Shaquille O’Neal’s comment that Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry should be in the discussion for best player in NBA history.

Russo took issue with the fact O’Neal would say such a thing, implying he wasn’t qualified.

“First off, we gotta hear Shaq now do this? Shaq is, what, the fifth-best center in the history of the NBA?” Russo said. Smith and Williams were incredulous as Russo listed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Tim Duncan, and Hakeem Olajuwon were all listed above Shaq on Russo’s list. Russo also said Shaq isn’t better than Moses Malone, leading to Smith saying Russo shouldn’t be allowed to discuss basketball anymore.

O’Neal responded to Russo Thursday on his podcast, The Big Podcast.

Shaq fires back at @MadDogUnleashed “Who the f*ck is that?…I’m the most dominant center ever. I don’t ever wanna hear another name again…I passed Hakeem Olajuwon.” (? @bigpodwithshaq / https://t.co/Bmc9lg1NUV) pic.twitter.com/oGxLFyj72r — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 22, 2023

Co-host Adam Lefkoe played the clip for O’Neal. At first, O’Neal didn’t know who was speaking. When Lefkoe told him it was Chris Russo, O’Neal’s response was, “Who the **** is that?”

“I’m the most dominant center ever, I don’t ever want to hear another name again. That will put me at number three. I passed Hakeem Olajuwon, he beat me, I came back and beat him. I passed Moses Malone four, five, six years before I retired. So me, I will put myself at number three,” O’Neal declared.

It was good to hear Shaq’s honest thoughts on where he ranks in the all-time center debate, but anyone else who wants to enter the conversation should be forewarned that he will definitely take note.

[ESPN] [NBA Central]