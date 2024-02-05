Shannon Sharpe Grizzlies altercation

More than a year has passed since Shannon Sharpe nearly fought the entire Memphis Grizzlies roster and he still seems bothered by the incident.

On Jan. 20, 2023, Sharpe was sitting courtside for a Lakers game and began jawing with then-Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks. Sharpe eventually stepped closer to the court and signaled to Brooks, subsequently drawing the ire of his Grizzlies teammates and Ja Morant’s father. To make the incident even worse, Sharpe had famously ripped fans for crossing the line while jawing with NBA players in 2021. Two years later, Sharpe found himself at the center of a fan-player incident at an NBA game.

Sharpe apologized the next time he was on TV and took accountability. But while speaking about the incident on his NightCap podcast now more than 12 months later, the Pro Football Hall of Famer still doesn’t sound proud of his actions.

.@ShannonSharpe admits he regrets the Tee Morant confrontation at Grizzlies-Lakers game pic.twitter.com/w2xMVXiYSi — Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) February 4, 2024



“Honestly, when people say they black out, I believe them, Sharpe said on a recent episode of Nightcap. “I completely forgot I was at the game. I said, ‘If one guy steps over that line, it’s over.’ I hate that I put myself in that situation, but when I say I blacked out, I honestly did. Security took me back in the hallway and they were talking to me. ‘Hey Unc, you good?’ As I’m calming down, I said, ‘Oh man. Man, I messed up.’”

Sharpe recalled being upset as he looked at his phone in the aftermath of the incident and thought about the fact that his family members were going to see the altercation.

“It is what it is. I’m wrong,” Sharpe continued. “I’m deada**. I was wrong. I apologized to the Grizzlies and Dillon Brooks. Honestly, that might have been one of the worst moments of my life. I should have let it go.”

Although it remains one of the worst moments of Sharpe’s life, the altercation proved to be just a blip on his year. After a tumultuous 2023 marred by the Grizzlies incident and a breakup with Skip Bayless, Sharpe ultimately had a year to be proud of, landing at ESPN, launching Nightcap and building his Club Shay Shay podcast into a massive hit.

