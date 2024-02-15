Nov 14, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; American former professional basketball player Reggie Miller reacts after the game between the LA Clippers against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Reggie Miller and TNT Sports have agreed to a multi-year contract extension that will take his time with the company past 25 years. The company made the announcement just before this weekend’s NBA All-Star Game, which TNT Sports will broadcast from Indianapolis where Miller played his entire Hall of Fame career with the Indiana Pacers.

Miller, in the midst of his 19th season with TNT Sports, joined the company in 2005 following his retirement from the NBA. According to a network press release, Miller has called more than 650 games for the company, placing him in the Top 5 of national television game analysts. That tenure includes 13 NBA Conference Finals in the broadcast booth. Additionally, Miller has worked for several years as part of CBS and WBD’s coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have two constants in my adult life: 18 years with the Indiana Pacers and 19+ years with TNT Sports. Excited to be back and proud to be part of this amazing TEAM, let’s keep chasing history together,” said Miller in a network press release.

“We’re so fortunate to have Reggie as a part of our TNT Sports family,” said Nate Smeltz, SVP, Talent Relations & Global Communications, TNT Sports in the announcement. “There is no finer ambassador for the NBA and everything we bring with our coverage of the league, and we’re thrilled to extend our relationship for many years to come.”

With his new deal, Reggie Miller will continue in his game analyst role at TNT Sports, working each season through the Conference Finals.

The timing of Miller’s new deal is quite interesting. TNT’s deal with the NBA expires after the 2025 season, and no extension has been reached yet. While it’s widely expected that the company will re-up with the league, Miller getting a long-term deal seemingly indicates that’s a near certainty.

[TNT Sports]