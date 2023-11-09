Photo credit: Vic Lombardi

Shame on the national media for snubbing Nikola Jokić in recent years. Not only is he a superstar on the court, he’s a superstar in front of a mic too.

After leading the Denver Nuggets to a 108-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night, Jokić absolutely lost it during his postgame press conference when, apparently, Altitude TV producer and videographer Taylor Vincek fell off her chair. Jokić’s jaw dropped and his eyes widened, presumably as Vincek was falling out of her chair, before laughter took over.

Nikola Jokic couldn’t stop laughing when our girl @taylorjane_v fell off her chair. (We love you Tay! Happy Birthday). pic.twitter.com/uDRYoVxf4a — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) November 9, 2023



“Don’t worry, Taylor fell down,” Jokić said while attempting to stop laughing and regain his composure. “Fun times.”

Unfortunately, there was no video evidence of Taylor falling out of her chair to know if it was as funny as Jokić thought it was. But recognizing that everyone needed to see what happened, the two-time NBA MVP hilariously reenacted the moment by falling out of his chair.

Jokić is on a two-press conference win streak. In addition to having fun with a person falling out of their chair, Jokić opened his Monday presser this week by telling the reporters to sit back and relax, because not only was he going to answer their questions, he was going to ask them too.

For years, the national media has attempted to bury the lede when the Nuggets and Jokić should have been at the forefront of the conversation. Fans around the country finally got to start seeing his subtle but hilarious sense of humor last season during Denver’s championship run. Not only is Jokić a must-watch on the court, but he’s pretty entertaining off it too.

