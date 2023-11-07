Photo credit: AltitudeTV

Nikola Jokić is an elite rebounder, passer, and scorer in the NBA. As the quintessential multitool player, it should come as no surprise that not only can he answer questions from the media, but he can ask them too.

After leading the Denver Nuggets to a 134-116 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night, Jokić arrived to his postgame press conference and did the media’s job for them.

“Actually I can just talk because I know what you’re going to ask.” Jokic running his own press conference 😂 https://t.co/yHlsWg92my pic.twitter.com/8erCNoc3YB — AltitudeTV (@AltitudeTV) November 7, 2023



“Actually, I can just talk because I know what you’re gonna ask. Ready guys?” Jokić said before he looked at the stat sheet and went down the line of expected questions from the reporters.

Maybe the two-time NBA MVP was a little tired of being overlooked by the media and decided to show off his journalism prowess. Jokić proceeded to compliment rookie guard Julian Strawther, he addressed the team’s turnovers, focus and occasionally selfish basketball. He even spoke about surpassing LeBron James and Jason Kidd on the NBA’s all-time triple double list. And after speaking for a little more than two minutes without interruption, Jokić finally looked up at the reporters, signaling it was their chance to talk if they still had any questions.

“Is that the end of your podcast?” the first reporter asked.

As the media attempted to regain control of the room, “Is that the end of your podcast?” may have been the perfect follow up question to Jokić’s monologue.

“I mean, if you guys have something else,” Jokić said, opening it up for more questions. And even though he already attempted to speed up the process by answering his own questions, Jokić still sat there for another six minutes fielding even more questions from reporters.

It was a good try by Jokić, who undoubtedly wanted to finish his media obligations and get home as soon as possible. This is a superstar who was in disbelief upon learning he would have to celebrate the Nuggets championship for a few days in Denver last season before returning to Serbia. Surely, he’s just as eager to leave the arena after regular season win in November. But while Jokić’s teammates might sit back on occassion and marvel at his ability to do it all, haughty reporters aren’t about to relinquish their standing in the sports hierarchy.

